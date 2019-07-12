×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 last-minute changes WWE could make for Extreme Rules 2019

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.28K   //    12 Jul 2019, 12:33 IST

Kevin Owens; The Club, AJ Styles and Ricochet
Kevin Owens; The Club, AJ Styles and Ricochet

There have been quite a few changes in WWE over the last few weeks in terms of the programming and the personnel involved, and we could witness some changes in the direction WWE take at Extreme Rules PPV, this Sunday.

Also Read: 5 WWE Superstars that could turn heel/face at Extreme Rules 2019

There are quite a few exciting matches confirmed to take place at the PPV as 10 matches have been confirmed by WWE so far.

But, WWE have shown in the past that they can tweak the card or the stipulation in the last-minute to throw a surprise at the WWE Universe and make the entire PPV even more exciting.

Let's take a look at 5 last-minute changes WWE could make for Extreme Rules 2019:

#5 No DQ match between Ricochet and AJ Styles

AJ Styles will face off against Ricochet for the United States title at Extreme Rules
AJ Styles will face off against Ricochet for the United States title at Extreme Rules

One of the most eagerly awaited feuds has been that of Styles and Ricochet - two geniuses in the ring that can wow the audiences with their high-flying action, speed, and agility.

At Extreme Rules, we will finally get to see them in action in a PPV, and with Styles now a heel alongside The Club, we are in for a treat - a dream match! The match could be made even more exciting with a new stipulation, perhaps a No Disqualification stipulation.

Also Read: 6 Superstars who could return at WWE Extreme Rules 2019

Advertisement

With Styles having The Club by his side, most would favour him to win the match in a No DQ stipulation, but if Ricochet does win, his stock will have risen further. A NO DQ match will do more good for Ricochet, and perhaps even bring out his brutal side at Extreme Rules.


1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Extreme Rules AJ Styles Kevin Owens
Advertisement
WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 Things that Vince McMahon could be planning for the PPV
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars that could turn heel/face at Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules: 5 title changes that can take place on the show
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules: 5 New feuds that could emerge from the show
RELATED STORY
5 predictions for WWE Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
6 Superstars who could return at WWE Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 3 Crazy booking decisions for the show
RELATED STORY
5 Stipulation matches that could be added to WWE Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Possible outcomes for the winner takes all mixed tag team match at Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 Possible finishes for the United States Championship match between Ricochet and AJ Styles
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us