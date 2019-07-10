6 Superstars who could return at WWE Extreme Rules 2019

This weekend's Extreme Rules is the final PPV before one of WWE's "Big 4" PPVs, SummerSlam which happens on August 11, 2019. WWE have tried to change things up to make the product a much more enjoyable experience, including one big change about appointing Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown, respectively.

WWE's ratings have improved a little, but it's far away from what the WWE management will want from both shows. WWE needs new rivalries and storylines, as well as some important changes to how the shows are structured.

The product needs freshening up, and this could happen with the return of Superstars to RAW and SmackDown, starting from Extreme Rules.

Let's take a look at 6 Superstars who could return at WWE Extreme Rules 2019:

#6 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is the current men's Money in the Bank briefcase holder

Brock Lesnar was the surprise winner of this year's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, and some fans had little hope that things would change would Lesnar - that he would have a long storyline where he would appear often on RAW or SmackDown. But that hasn't happened.

It's the Lesnar of old - a Superstar who makes rare appearances with WWE teasing a return and building up to the next big PPV.

This past week on RAW, Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman, once again teased a Lesnar return at Extreme Rules. Heyman said that his client would return to challenge either Seth Rollins or Kofi Kingston for the Universal or WWE Championship.

While many fans are quite apprenhensive about Lesnar's return this weekend, with many saying that it is a tactic by WWE to get more people to tune into the PPV, I have a feeling WWE will swerve fans and actually have Lesnar at the PPV, and even have him try to cash-in, before he changes his mind.

