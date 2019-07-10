WWE News: Former Champion returns after SmackDown goes off the air

What's the story?

This week's SmackDown Live was the go-home show for the Extreme Rules PPV. The show was interesting, fast-paced one with the WWE putting final touches to the matches that will feature at Extreme Rules later this week.

After SmackDown Live went off the air, a former SmackDown and RAW Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, returned to WWE after being out for a month.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair has not featured a lot following her loss to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35, where she lost her SmackDown Women's title. She did win back the SmackDown women's title, albeit briefly at Money in the Bank, when Bayley - who had won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match earlier that night - cashed in her contract and won the title.

Since then, Charlotte had matches with Bayley, and Lacey Evans on RAW, before she took a month-long break, with her last match on SmackDown happening on June 4th, when she faced off against Alexa Bliss and Carmella.

The heart of the matter

Charlotte returned to SmackDown, on the go-home show of Extreme Rules, following the blue brand's show, as per WrestlingInc. She faced off against Bayley for the SmackDown Women's title, but lost the match after Bayley landed the Bayley-to-Bayley.

Charlotte has most likely been out of action due to WWE not having any storylines for her, as well as to give her time off following the death of her partner Andrade's mother.

Bayley will defend her title at Extreme Rules when she faces off against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, in a handicap match. On SmackDown, Bayley and Cross were present at the contract signing for the match.

What's next?

Extreme Rules takes place this Sunday, 14th July, and there is a possibility that Sasha Banks could return, with WWE hinting at her return with the promos between Bayley and Nikki Cross-Alexa Bliss.

