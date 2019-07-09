WWE Rumors: Top SmackDown Superstar suffers injury before Extreme Rules?

What's the story?

We are days away from the Extreme Rules PPV, which will take place on July 14, 2019. And WWE could miss out one of their biggest stars as reports have suggested that Kofi Kingston did not wrestle at a live event as he was injured.

Kingston missed out on wrestling at Monday night's live event show, even though he was present at the show, but it wasn't revealed what the injury was.

In case you didn't know...

Kingston became WWE Champion at WrestleMania 35 when he defeated Daniel Bryan and won the title for the very first time.

Since then, he has feuded with the likes of Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler, and at Extreme Rules, he will face off against RAW's Samoa Joe for the WWE title.

The heart of the matter

On Monday Night, SmackDown's Superstars wrestled at a live event in New York, but the fans at the venue did not see Kofi Kingston in action, as WWE announced that he was injured. But he did accompany his New Day brothers, Big E and Xavier Woods to the ring, and danced with them before their match against the B Team, as per WrestlingInc.

The WWE Champion did wrestle at live events over the weekend, when he faced off against Dolph Ziggler, but on Monday, Ziggler faced off against Intercontinental Champion, Finn Balor, for the title, which Balor won.

What's next?

Extreme Rules comes to us on this Sunday, 14th July, 2019, where Kingston will defend his title against Samoa Joe, while we will also see Bayley defend her SmackDown Women's title against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a handicap match.