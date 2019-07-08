5 Problems with SmackDown Eric Bischoff needs to fix

Will SmackDown flourish in the Erich Bischoff era?

WWE have ushered in a new era in the business, as two of the best minds in the history of pro wrestling, Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff, have appointed as executive directors or RAW and SmackDown Live, respectively.

While Heyman has already taken charge of the red brand, Bischoff will take up his new role following the Extreme Rules PPV. RAW saw a remarkable change in the first show under Heyman, with fans applauding the "edgier" product that WWE put out.

SmackDown will also have to up its game as ratings have fallen over the last few months, and they will have to do so quickly before SmackDown moves over to Fox later this year.

What are the issues that the blue brand currently faces before the arrival of Eric Bischoff?

Here are 5 problems with SmackDown Eric Bischoff needs to fix as executive director:

#5. Few heels

Has Kevin Owens turned face?

One of the best heel storylines of the year 2019 in WWE was the one between Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship, which culminated in Kingston winning the title for the very first time at WrestleMania 35.

What made the rivalry and the story one of the best in recent times is Bryan's planet-saving, environmentally conscious heel gimmick that showcased the very best heel gimmick of recent times.

But, with Bryan now a tag team wrestler, there are very few singles heels on SmackDown. Dolph Ziggler has recently feuded with Kofi Kingston, but he may not have a lot to offer in WWE as his gimmick is stale and uninspiring, while the other Superstar with whom Kingston feuded with recently, Kevin Owens, recently turned face.

Lars Sullivan could have been WWE's heel option, but he is out of action due to an injury, while Randy Orton has also reportedly suffered an injury. This leaves WWE with the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura or Rusev to be the heel that goes up against Kingston, or perhaps one member of The New Day turning on Kingston and setting up a storyline between the two.

Bischoff needs to address the lack of heels on SmackDown soon.

