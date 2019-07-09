×
WWE News: Referee attacks Superstar after RAW goes off the air

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
2.93K   //    09 Jul 2019, 11:01 IST


What's the story?

This week's WWE RAW was the Extreme Rules go-home show, and also the second RAW under Paul Heyman. The show kicked off with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who faced Andrade and Zelina Vega in a mixed tag team match.

The night also ended with the two, as after RAW, both Rollins and Lynch faced off in singles matches after RAW went off the air this past week.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been in a feud with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in mixed tag team matches, and their feud has resulted in a match at Extreme Rules.

At the PPV, the RAW Women's title, as well as the Universal title, will be on the line as Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins face off against Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin, in a "winner takes all" match, where the winners take home the titles.

The heart of the matter

This week's RAW came to us from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, which was the go-home show for Extreme Rules. Following the main event, which was between the team of Roman Reigns and a mystery partner against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

After the show went off the air, Becky Lynch defended her RAW Women's title against Lacey Evans, where she won the match and retained her title. After that match, Rollins faced Baron Corbin for the Universal title in a street fight, and he too retained his title. The highlight of the dark segment was Corbin being attacked by the referee after the former RAW GM tried to bully the referee, as per WrestlingInc.

What's next?

Extreme Rules will take place this Sunday, July 14, 2019, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Read more about this week's RAW here.

Tags:
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Becky Lynch
