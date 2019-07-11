5 WWE Superstars that could turn heel/face at Extreme Rules 2019

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jul 2019, 11:36 IST

Roman Reigns and The Undertaker team up at Extreme Rules

WWE have made a few interesting changes and the Extreme Rules PPV could be the show where WWE turns things around and heads off in a new direction. The show will have eight title defences and ten matches in total (as of 11 July, 2019) with several big names appearing on the show, including The Undertaker, with just a month to go for WWE's next big PPV, SummerSlam.

Extreme Rules could also be the perfect show where there are heel/face turns which would add some drama and excitement to the show as well as the product as a whole going forward.

There's nothing quite like a surprising heel or face turn, that too when it comes at a PPV, when the audience least expects it.

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars that could turn heel/face at Extreme Rules 2019:

#5. Drew McIntyre - Face

Drew McIntyre has been a heel ever since he made the switch over to the main roster in 2018

Drew McIntyre had a solid first year after being called up to the main roster in 2018, and had some big matches upon his return to RAW. McIntyre has been a heel in his current stint on the main roster, but now seems like the perfect time to change things around for him and make him a babyface, to help him capture titles.

Many had predicted McIntyre to win a title and be one of the top guys in the WWE, but we haven't quite seen his character grow on RAW, and his gimmick has become rather stale now.

At Extreme Rules, McIntyre will team up with Shane McMahon to take on The Undertaker and Roman Reigns, which could be the perfect match to split with Shane and go against the junior McMahon's wishes.

