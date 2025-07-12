5 Last-minute changes WWE could make to Evolution 2025

WWE Evolution is back. After eight years, the all-women's premium live event returns this weekend. More specifically, the second-ever edition of the PLE series will take place on Sunday night.

The card is looking absolutely stacked. In total, seven matches have been confirmed for the show. The big two are Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY and Trish Stratus vs. Tiffany Stratton. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria is also not to be missed.

Beyond those bouts, an NXT Women's Championship match and a Battle Royal have been announced. Additionally, Jade Cargill and Naomi will clash in a No Holds Barred Match, and a Fatal Four-way Women's Tag Team Championship match will take place.

With that being said, with almost two days before the show, some changes could still take place. This article will take a look at a handful of last-minute changes that could be made to Evolution this Sunday.

#5. ZaRuca could be replaced by The IIconics

ZaRuca is a popular tag team on WWE NXT made up of Sol Ruca and Zaria. The two are very different, yet they had an immediate chemistry as a unit. With that being said, their conflicting personalities have led to some issues as of late, and Zaria even accidentally hit Ruca with a Spear recently.

These issues could lead to a rough blow-up between the two at NXT Great American Bash on Saturday. Many believe Zaria might turn on Sol, potentially after she successfully defends the Women's North American Championship. If that happens, they surely can't compete in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match.

As a result, a different team could fill in. One option would be a tag team from TNA Wrestling, the company's partner promotion. For example, The IIconics, currently known as The IInspiration, could return to compete in the match.

#4. Sol Ruca could then defend the NXT Women's North American Championship

If Zaria does betray Sol Ruca and they are pulled from the Women's Tag Team Title match, it doesn't inherently mean Sol will miss the show. In fact, it doesn't necessarily mean either woman has to miss Evolution.

Instead, supposing that Sol Ruca gets past Izzi Dame at NXT Great American Bash, she could defend the WWE NXT Women's North American Title at Evolution. As for her opponent, it could be the very same woman who potentially betrays her: Zaria.

While one could argue that it'd be rushed, Sol and Zaria going straight from a betrayal to a blockbuster singles match at Evolution would be historic. Given the importance of the show, rushing the match may be worthwhile.

#3. Giulia could defend the WWE Women's United States Championship

Giulia is one of the best wrestlers in the world, and was so long before joining WWE. She was a major star in Stardom and Marigold before moving to NXT, where Giulia quickly captured the Women's North American Title.

The Beautiful Madness had a big night in Saudi Arabia on the WWE SmackDown before Night of Champions. She battled Zelina Vega and ultimately captured the Women's United States Championship.

Giulia has been announced for the Women's Battle Royal, but she could instead defend her title in an open challenge. For example, Giulia could battle a returning Paige or Brie Bella in an impromptu match.

#2. Blake Monroe could secretly attack Jordynne Grace and take her spot at the show

Jordynne Grace has a big-time match at WWE Evolution. She will challenge for the NXT Women's Championship against Jacy Jayne. The night prior, Grace will team up with Blake Monroe to take on Fatal Influence.

In what could shake up the card, Jordynne Grace could be found hurt somewhere between after their tag team match at Great American Bash and before Evolution. From there, Blake Monroe could take her spot and win the NXT Women's Title.

Later on, it could be revealed that Blake was the one who attacked Grace. The two could then have an epic feud over the NXT Women's Championship on the silver and black brand.

#1. Bianca Belair could replace Trish Stratus against Tiffany Stratton

One of the top matches of Evolution will be for the WWE Women's Championship. Trish Stratus will go one-on-one with Tiffany Stratton in a generational clash. At least, that's the plan.

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus cut a promo together on SmackDown. While the two have always been friendly, things began to get heated, and Tiffany was disrespectful towards the WWE legend. This could lead to the two scrapping off cameras ahead of Evolution.

If that happens, there is a chance Trish will be "injured" and forced to pull out of the match. In her place could be Bianca Belair, returning to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania. Belair vs. Stratton is another dream match, so why can't it happen at Evolution instead of Trish vs. Bianca?

