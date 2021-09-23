5 last-minute changes WWE could make to Extreme Rules: Top star returns, Multiple stipulations added

We are merely days away from WWE's next pay-per-view event - Extreme Rules. While the show looks pretty good, there may be a few last-minute changes to it.

Some of these changes would improve the strength of the card while building further excitement for it. This includes new matches, stipulations, and superstars being added to Extreme Rules.

With six matches currently scheduled and only one gimmick bout, the match card could do with some fine-tuning. It remains to be seen how much WWE will add to this Sunday's event. Let's take a look at a few areas we can expect additions to.

Here are five last-minute changes WWE could make to Extreme Rules. Do you see any of them happening? Leave your thoughts down in the comments.

#5 WWE adds a few more matches to Extreme Rules

As mentioned above, Extreme Rules only has six matches so far. WWE will likely add a couple more before Sunday. But what will they be?

The pay-per-view lacks a WWE Championship match, with the title having changed hands last week on RAW. Big E successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to dethrone Bobby Lashley.

He may end up defending his title against The All Mighty at Extreme Rules. The two are not done with each other, following the events of this week's episode of RAW. However, we are likelier to see a match from SmackDown get added to the pay-per-view.

There is one more episode of the Blue brand beforehand, which could see Kevin Owens vs. Happy Corbin become official for the event. The two were set to face each other last week, but Corbin assaulted Owens before the match could get underway.

They could have an entertaining contest, especially because of Happy Corbin's gimmick change. This angle has been building for a couple of weeks, which makes the upcoming pay-per-view a good place to blow it off.

