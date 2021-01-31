5 Last-minute changes WWE could make at Royal Rumble 2021: Scary Superstar returns, new champion crowned, multiple debuts?

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble event comes our way tonight, with Superstars from RAW and SmackDown set to battle it out in high-stakes bouts. The WWE Universe anticipates a night filled with surprises and unpredictable turns, as the Road to WrestleMania will begin soon.

The build-up to the Royal Rumble has been fairly decent, although WWE has confirmed only a handful of matches in the weeks prior to the event. Nevertheless, the card still looks promising, especially the blockbuster world title matches. Several new feuds could also be ignited at Royal Rumble to set up a few matches at The Show of Shows.

As the clock ticks down to the start of the event, the powers that be could come up with some new ideas for the PPV at short notice. Here are five last-minute changes WWE could make to the 2021 Royal Rumble.

#5 An interesting stipulation could be added to Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns is currently scheduled to collide with Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing Match for the Universal Championship. The original stipulation for the match was No Disqualification, but it was changed due to The Tribal Chief. The current stipulation gives Reigns the advantage since he has his cousin Jey Uso by his side.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion has assisted the Universal Champion to gain the victory over Kevin Owens before. In order to make things fair this time, WWE could add a new stipulation to prevent Jey Uso from interfering in the match by suspending above the ring inside a shark cage. He could even be barred from ringside.

This will make the match even and there will most likely be a proper winner without any interference. Roman Reigns may also defeat Kevin Owens without any assistance, which will certainly prove that The Tribal Chief can defeat The Prizefighter without Jey Uso's help.