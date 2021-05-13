5 Last-minute changes WWE could make at WrestleMania Backlash: Major title change, Roman Reigns betrayed

WWE WrestleMania Backlash will commence this Sunday as the first pay-per-view event following the two-night WrestleMania extravaganza. Superstars from Monday Night RAW and SmackDown will collide in high-stakes bouts as they look to prevail over their opponents.

The build-up to WrestleMania Backlash has been pretty average, with six matches currently confirmed for the show. Four of WWE's top championships will be on the line, so there's a chance we might see the crowning of a new world champion.

As the clock ticks down to the start of the event, Vince McMahon and company could come up with new plans for the show at short notice. Here are five last-minute changes WWE could make at WrestleMania Backlash.

#5 A new match is added to WWE WrestleMania Backlash

How it started: How it ended: pic.twitter.com/PlVrjBCrJO — WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2021

This Sunday, the WWE Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship and the Universal Title will be on the line. But as of this writing, the remaining titles on the main roster aren't currently scheduled to be defended at the event, which includes the Intercontinental, United States and the RAW and Women's Tag Team Championships.

At WrestleMania Backlash, WWE could add another match onto the card that might feature one of these titles. Sheamus could defend the US Championship against a long list of talented stars while Apollo Crews could put his gold on the line against Big E or Sami Zayn.

AJ Styles and Omos could have a rematch with The New Day for the RAW Tag Team Championship while Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax could defend the tag titles against Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke or Tamina and Natalya.

WWE also needs to have a match on the kickoff show, so it would make sense for the company to add one more match to the WrestleMania Backlash card. We could also see other top stars such as Randy Orton and Seth Rollins competing on the show.

