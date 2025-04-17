5 Last-minute opponents for Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton is left without an opponent for WWE WrestleMania 41 after Kevin Owens had to bow out of their contest due to an injury.

WWE built a compelling storyline around Orton and Owens that was ready to take center stage at WrestleMania 41. However, The Prizefighter announced earlier this month that he could not compete at the event due to a neck injury.

Randy Orton is now looking for an opponent for a match at The Show of Shows. Nick Aldis and Solo Sikoa appear to be the two obvious choices for The Viper heading into ‘Mania. However, Triple H could pick another top name to face his long-time friend at the show.

Check out the five last-minute opponents for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.

#5. Karrion Kross could face another former WWE Champion this week

Karrion Kross deserves much more than what he is currently receiving on the main roster. He was a destructive force in NXT, but he hasn’t been able to bring his reign of terror to the main roster.

Recently, Kross underwent a slight gimmick change and got his old theme music back. He competed against AJ Styles on the final episode of RAW before WrestleMania.

Nick Aldis could bring the star to SmackDown for a match against Randy Orton. While the two don’t have a storyline that aligns, it would be a good way to have The Herald of Doomsday come close to the legend and try to corrupt him.

The rivalry could go on after WrestleMania as Kross could slowly turn Randy Orton heel again. It would be a great way to give both men some prominence on the roster.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura has been wronged many times

The heelish Shinsuke Nakamura lost the United States Championship to LA Knight on the March 7 episode of SmackDown after a lackluster run. WWE repackaged him well, and they could give the veteran a match at WrestleMania 41.

There’s no ongoing rivalry between The Artist and Randy Orton. However, Nick Aldis could handpick Shinsuke Nakamura to face Orton at The Grandest Stage of Them All. This angle would be perfect to get Shinsuke on the WrestleMania 41 card. He has the potential to deliver a memorable match against Orton at The Show of Shows.

#3. Sheamus is ready to return at WrestleMania 41

Sheamus is another top star who will miss WrestleMania 41 this year. The former World Heavyweight Champion has done a lot for the company and deserves a spot on the card.

He could get into a rivalry with Randy Orton on the final episode of SmackDown before ‘Mania. Nick Aldis could introduce him as Orton’s opponent for The Show of Shows.

The Celtic Warrior seems ready to take Kevin Owens' place for the big match at ‘Mania. WWE fans will likely get behind a contest between the two veterans who have locked horns in the past and given them some great matches.

#2. Rusev could return for a big match

Former AEW star Rusev has reportedly re-signed with WWE and may return to action very soon. Nick Aldis could fast-track his in-ring return by bringing him out on Friday night.

Aldis could announce that he has someone in mind who can face Randy Orton and also avenge the RKOs that The Viper delivered to the SmackDown General Manager. Rusev could then come out to a huge roar from the crowd.

Bringing back the former WWE Superstar for a match at WrestleMania could be a good move. It would instantly put him back on the map and give him a top rivalry to engage with. The result of the match will keep fans glued to their seats.

#1. Aleister Black could benefit from facing Randy Orton

Aleister Black is another star who is rearing to get back in the WWE ring. Zelina Vega’s husband reportedly re-signed with the company and is waiting to get back in a return feud.

Nick Aldis could bring The Striking Man From Amsterdam to SmackDown and announce him as Randy Orton’s opponent for WrestleMania 41. This move would allow Black to work with the veteran and become a top star on the roster straight away.

Aleister Black did not get to do much on the main roster during his initial WWE run. Triple H could right the wrongs by giving him a good run soon after his potential return.

About the author Ali Akber Habib Ali Akber Habib is a former club cricketer who loves to watch and write about Cricket and Wrestling. He has been writing for Sportskeeda since September 2018.



He's written for Point Cricket and ET Sports & Entertainment in the past and manages his own Travel Blog. Know More