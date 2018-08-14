5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live before SummerSlam (14 August 2018)

Paige is the SmackDown Live General Manager

The final episode of WWE SmackDown Live before SummerSlam 2018 will take place in Greenville, South Carolina on Tuesday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show surrounds the upcoming WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, while Daniel Bryan and The Miz are scheduled to appear following confirmation that they will face each other at SummerSlam.

As for this week’s in-ring action, Aiden English will do battle with Andrade “Cien” Almas in an attempt to show Rusev and Lana that he is not a liability, and The New Day will prepare for their SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against The Bludgeon Brothers by facing SAnitY in a six-man tag.

With SummerSlam just five days away, we can expect to see more build-up to the United States Championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy, while Carmella is set to have a confrontation with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair ahead of their SmackDown Women’s Championship match on Sunday.

Elsewhere on the show, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are being advertised to make appearances following a back and forth with Paige on social media over the weekend.

In this article, let’s take a look at five last-minute predictions ahead of the episode.

#5 Aiden English vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

Andrade "Cien" Almas has made a good impression since his call-up from NXT

Poor Aiden English. The former Vaudevillian can’t do anything right at the moment, can he? After inadvertently costing Rusev in his big WWE Championship match against AJ Styles at Extreme Rules, he has proven a liability week after week whenever “The Bulgarian Brute” or Lana compete in a match.

After it was confirmed that Rusev and Lana will team up to face Almas and Zelina Vega on the SummerSlam kickoff show, it was later announced that “El Idolo” will prepare for the match by taking on English on this week’s SmackDown.

If the last few weeks are anything to go by, it’s not difficult to choose the winner of this one.

Prediction: Andrade “Cien” Almas wins

