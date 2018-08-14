Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live before SummerSlam (14 August 2018)

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.17K   //    14 Aug 2018, 16:28 IST

Wh
Paige is the SmackDown Live General Manager

The final episode of WWE SmackDown Live before SummerSlam 2018 will take place in Greenville, South Carolina on Tuesday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show surrounds the upcoming WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, while Daniel Bryan and The Miz are scheduled to appear following confirmation that they will face each other at SummerSlam.

As for this week’s in-ring action, Aiden English will do battle with Andrade “Cien” Almas in an attempt to show Rusev and Lana that he is not a liability, and The New Day will prepare for their SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against The Bludgeon Brothers by facing SAnitY in a six-man tag.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

With SummerSlam just five days away, we can expect to see more build-up to the United States Championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy, while Carmella is set to have a confrontation with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair ahead of their SmackDown Women’s Championship match on Sunday.

Elsewhere on the show, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are being advertised to make appearances following a back and forth with Paige on social media over the weekend.

In this article, let’s take a look at five last-minute predictions ahead of the episode.

#5 Aiden English vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

t
Andrade "Cien" Almas has made a good impression since his call-up from NXT

Poor Aiden English. The former Vaudevillian can’t do anything right at the moment, can he? After inadvertently costing Rusev in his big WWE Championship match against AJ Styles at Extreme Rules, he has proven a liability week after week whenever “The Bulgarian Brute” or Lana compete in a match.

After it was confirmed that Rusev and Lana will team up to face Almas and Zelina Vega on the SummerSlam kickoff show, it was later announced that “El Idolo” will prepare for the match by taking on English on this week’s SmackDown.

If the last few weeks are anything to go by, it’s not difficult to choose the winner of this one.

Prediction: Andrade “Cien” Almas wins

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown New Day SaNiTY Daniel Bryan AJ Styles
Danny Hart
ANALYST
Danny worked as a football writer from 2009-2016 but he always knew that his true calling was to cover the crazy world of pro wrestling! If you enjoy his articles, click 'follow' to receive his new content.
7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (24 July...
RELATED STORY
5 Possibilities For SmackDown Live Tonight
RELATED STORY
5 Takeaways from this week's WWE SmackDown Live (17 July...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live - 24 July, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Takeaways from this week's WWE SmackDown Live (10 July...
RELATED STORY
5 awesome things which happened on SmackDown Live this...
RELATED STORY
2 good things and 1 bad thing that happened on SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live Before Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
5 possible ways to book SAnitY's main roster debut on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us