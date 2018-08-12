WWE News: Mandy Rose takes a jab at Paige on Twitter, Paige responds
What's the story?
We all know that Carmella will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at SummerSlam in Brooklyn. While fans may be happy with the decision, Mandy Rose certainly isn't.
Paige would defuse the situation (in storyline, of course) with a Tweet of her own, reminding Rose that the two wmen earned their opportunities in the ring.
I wonder if this is all leading to a big time storyline, down the line.
In case you didn't know...
Team PCB made its debut on the July 13 episode of RAW, featuring Paige, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. They were a babyface unit that lasted made waves until the group dissolved owing to individual championship aspirations.
Paige made her return to WWE as part of a trio known as Absolution. She was joined by Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, on this occasion. Paige's real-life injury forced the group to disband, even though Rose and Deville do tag on occasion.
The heart of the matter
While Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have been featured attractions on SmackDown Live in recent times, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have somehow been lost in the shuffle. This may be a ploy to bring them back in storyline, and perhaps start a brand new program with Paige on Tuesdays.
Two hours of weekly television is not enough time to showcase all the talent in the roster, because it is so immensely stacked. I wonder how it will play out on SmackDown Live, going forward.
What's next?
Unless there's a miracle like in Daniel Bryan's case, I doubt we'll see Paige back in the ring very soon. Therefore, expect the Rose-Paige storyline to play out only in storyline. This is if this particular storyline is given any airtime at all.
Do you think Mandy Rose can be Women's Champion someday? Let us know in the comments below.
