Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Mandy Rose takes a jab at Paige on Twitter, Paige responds

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
1.78K   //    12 Aug 2018, 10:17 IST

This was a very interesting war of words
This was a very interesting war of words

What's the story?

We all know that Carmella will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at SummerSlam in Brooklyn. While fans may be happy with the decision, Mandy Rose certainly isn't.

Paige would defuse the situation (in storyline, of course) with a Tweet of her own, reminding Rose that the two wmen earned their opportunities in the ring.

I wonder if this is all leading to a big time storyline, down the line.

In case you didn't know...

Team PCB made its debut on the July 13 episode of RAW, featuring Paige, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. They were a babyface unit that lasted made waves until the group dissolved owing to individual championship aspirations.

Paige made her return to WWE as part of a trio known as Absolution. She was joined by Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, on this occasion. Paige's real-life injury forced the group to disband, even though Rose and Deville do tag on occasion.

The heart of the matter

While Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have been featured attractions on SmackDown Live in recent times, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have somehow been lost in the shuffle. This may be a ploy to bring them back in storyline, and perhaps start a brand new program with Paige on Tuesdays.

Two hours of weekly television is not enough time to showcase all the talent in the roster, because it is so immensely stacked. I wonder how it will play out on SmackDown Live, going forward.

What's next?

Unless there's a miracle like in Daniel Bryan's case, I doubt we'll see Paige back in the ring very soon. Therefore, expect the Rose-Paige storyline to play out only in storyline. This is if this particular storyline is given any airtime at all.

Do you think Mandy Rose can be Women's Champion someday? Let us know in the comments below.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Paige Mandy Rose
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE News: Mandy Rose takes a shot at Paige on social media
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar Mandy Rose gets a new theme song
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sonya Deville sends a warning to Paige, the...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Big plans for Mandy Rose revealed 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Reason behind Paige being backstage at Monday...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paige on receiving advice from WWE Hall of...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paige didn't know that she would become...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Twitter feud leads to Paige making a huge match...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paige announces a big tournament  
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumour Mill: Details on WWE's response to Paige...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us