5 Last-Minute Predictions For WWE Survivor Series 2018

RAW VS Smackdown 2018

WWE Survivor Series 2018 will take place in the Staples Center in Los Angeles this Sunday. WWE will follow the traditional trend of the PPV that they have been doing since the brand split. It will be a Raw vs Smackdown show to determine which brand is superior. WWE originally booked some really good matches for the card. But this week, major changes were made to the PPV.

Becky Lynch got hurt during the RAW invasion segment, while Daniel Bryan shockingly dethroned AJ Styles as WWE Champion. Now Brock Lesnar will face Daniel Bryan and Charlotte Flair will replace Becky Lynch to fight Ronda Rousey.

Despite the changes that WWE made, the card is still pretty decent on paper. In this article, we will take a look at 5 last-minute predictions for Survivor Series 2018.

#5 AOP Dominate The Bar

AOP must win against The Bar

The Authors Of Pain won their first main roster titles when they defeated Seth Rollins in a 2-on-1 handicap match. They will take on the Smackdown Live Tag Team champions, The Bar, at Survivor Series.

This may not be the match that many people care about, but WWE needs to make sure that they protect AOP in this case. They have just won the titles and have not defended it a significant match.

Tables, Ladders & Chairs could be the first PPV where they defend their titles. And it doesn't look like they will lose the titles this soon. So WWE must book them very strong and dominant for a couple of months at least if they want to give some credibility to the team.

AOP was very dominant on NXT and people really liked them as a heel tag team. WWE should do the same on the main roster. They should defeat The Bar at Survivor Series easily. They also might destroy The Big Show to prove their dominance.

