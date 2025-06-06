5 last-minute predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2025

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is just around the corner, and the excitement for the show is off the charts. The card for the premium live event is stacked with quality matches, including the traditional Men's and Women's Ladder Matches.

From surprise returns to potential swerves, a lot can happen at the premium live event, which could change the landscape of the industry by the time WWE SummerSlam comes around.

On that note, let’s check out a few last-minute predictions for the show:

#5. Naomi becomes Ms. Money in the Bank

Since her heel turn on The Road to WrestleMania, Naomi’s character work has taken an upward turn, with fans loving what the star is doing at this stage of her career. The 37-year-old managed to overcome Jade Cargill and Nia Jax to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Considering her work lately and what she could do in the Women’s Championship picture, the veteran could end up winning this year’s Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and make headlines all around the globe.

#4. Logan Paul turns on John Cena

John Cena and Logan Paul teaming up may be short-lived. While the duo looked pretty strong on the microphone together during their confrontation with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown, the unlikely combination between the stars has already garnered a lot of attention.

However, considering Logan Paul’s work over the past few months, it might not be easy for The Maverick to work alongside someone who is a much bigger star than him. This could be the reason Paul attacks Cena mid-match in a surprising swerve.

#3. Jacob Fatu accidentally costs Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa is entering the Men’s MITB Ladder Match with massive backup from his group. The United States Champion Jacob Fatu might try to assist Solo during the match, but considering the tensions among them, the potential assist could misfire and end up costing Sikoa the match altogether.

This could further plant seeds for Fatu’s potential exit from the faction to go on an independent run while Sikoa continues to try and dominate the blue brand alongside his faction.

#2. Bayley returns to confront Becky Lynch after her title win

Becky Lynch is likely walking out of MITB with the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, but her celebration may be short-lived. Bayley has been off-screen since Lynch’s attack on her before WrestleMania 41, and is bound to avenge the attack very soon.

MITB could be the ideal time for The Role Model's return. A surprise appearance by Bayley post-match to confront Lynch would be the best way to set up a SummerSlam clash.

#1. Seth Rollins becomes World Heavyweight Champion

Seth Rollins is one of the biggest names to enter the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year. Considering the recent run he has been on alongside Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker, it is quite possible that the veteran wins the match.

Further, the main event for the show is set to feature a Tag Team Match involving both World Champions in action. This could be the perfect spot for Rollins to cash in his contract and shock the world with a potential World Heavyweight Championship victory by pinning Jey Uso.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for the premium live event.

