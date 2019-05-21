5 intriguing questions heading into Monday Night RAW (20 May 2019)

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.16K // 21 May 2019, 00:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the big reveal?

This week's WWE Raw will be powerful, and also bizarre, thanks to the reveal on Firefly Fun House last week. The Eater Of Worlds is always good on the mic and also in the ring. His work between the ropes is still to be seen since his return, but that's not the only reason why Raw has become must-see.

The Beast Incarnate shocked the WWE Universe and the wrestling world in general when he returned at Money In The Bank. This return is important after losing his Universal Championship to The Architect at Wrestlemania in the opening match. The company is planning to keep the fans buzzing about when the box-office attraction will cash-in his MITB contract. Will it be at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, or will tonight's Raw be the day when The Beastslayer's journey as Universal Champion comes to an end.

Sami Zayn was on the receiving end of an assault last night, but no one knows who attacked him, but that's not all. There's a lot more in store for the fans tonight, so without further ado, let's get down to the possibilities tonight:

#5 Which Championship comes to life?

The world has been buzzing since MITB on which championship will the hardcore legend reveal on Monday Night. We did address the rumors, but there is no concrete information that has come to light as the company is keeping every information under wraps.

While there is no information in public, I believe that the Hardcore Legend will announce a championship that redefined his career and the company in the attitude era, The Hardcore Championship.

There are a lot of high-flyers and daredevils in the company, who will benefit from it more than anyone else.This also seems to be a preventive measure from the company that is facing tough competition from AEW.

1 / 5 NEXT