5 Last Minutes Surprises that can happen on SmackDown Live 1000

Punit Kanuga

This episode is going to be epic.

SmackDown Live will be airing its historic 1000th episode this Tuesday. The Blue brand has come a long way since its inception in 1999.

A lot of memories will be re-lived from the last 19 years, both in the ring and on the titantron. Many Superstars have confirmed their presence to be part of this historic night, which includes the Undertaker, Kane, Batista, Triple H, Rey Mysterio, Big Show, and many more.

Although dozens of Superstars from the past and the present are announced to appear on the same night, a couple of surprises would also be on their way to shock the wrestling fans around the planet. Here are the top 5 from that list.

#1 The Rock announces to compete at Royal Rumble

Will he bring it?

The Rock has not been announced to be on the upcoming show on Tuesday, but his return could be one of the best moments of the night. He is heavily speculated to be part of WrestleMania next year, which will be hosted from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Hence, it is highly probable that the “Great One” will announce that he will compete at the Royal Rumble in January 2019 to officially kick-off his roads to WrestleMania. If this indeed happens, the PPV next year will mark his first in-ring competition since WrestleMania 32.

Notably, The Rock made a huge statement on the 1000th episode of Raw, when he declared that he would face the WWE Champion and the Royal Rumble. The night also marked the heel turn of the reigning champion CM Punk, who went on the face the challenger at Royal Rumble.

Considering what transpired when Raw achieved the similar feat, it is on the cards that this Tuesday night would bring good news for the wrestling fans from the captain of the team “Bring It”.

