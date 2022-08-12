5 Legendary wrestlers who had an underwhelming run in WCW

WCW was one of the world's top wrestling promotions in the 90s. The company was responsible for launching several big-time superstars like Goldberg, Sting, and Booker T.

Their unique storylines, presentation, and the fact that they were ready to pay top dollar to poach wrestlers from other promotions meant every wrestler wanted to join World Championship Wrestling.

Given the fact that this promotion took Kevin Nash and Scott Hall and made them huge stars, wrestlers started to believe that just about anybody could become a top star within WCW. But that wasn't the case.

Many wrestling legends also jumped ship to World Championship Wrestling only to have an underwhelming run in the company. Here are 5 legendary wrestlers who had an underwhelming run in the company.

5. Big Boss Man

Big Boss Man knew how to captivate the audience

Big Boss Man was one of the most over wrestlers in WWE. Although he was never the main event attraction, every fan knew who he was. Boss Man knew how to captivate the audience and drew a reaction from the crowd.

Despite having a pretty successful run in WWE, Boss Man left WWE in 1993. He showed up in World Championship Wrestling with a similar gimmick but a different name - Guardian Angel.

Sadly, this never caught on with fans as it just felt like a cheaper version of his WWE self. Hence, he underwent an underwhelming run due to WCW's lack luster ability to evolve his gimmick.

4. Jake "The Snake" Roberts

Jake Roberts couldn't replicate his WWE success in WCW

Jake "The Snake" Roberts never won a World Championship in WWE, but it was his incredible gimmick that made him a legend. Every time Jake walked out to the ring with a bag in his hand, fans were left wondering what he was about to do with the snake in his bag.

Despite having a successful WWE run, Jake Roberts couldn't replicate the same success in WCW. After arriving in the company, he quickly became a victim of poor booking and lack of creative direction.

In fact, many fans forgot about his WCW stint since he only had one major feud during his tenure with the promotion.

3. British Bulldog

British Bulldog would've won the WWE Championship had it not been for his personal problems outside the ring

The British Bulldog had built a solid reputation in WWE to the point where he was one of the company's biggest stars. A fan favorite, the British Bulldog would've definitely won the WWE Championship had it not been for his personal problems outside the ring.

He left WWE after the Montreal Screwjob and joined Bret Hart in WCW. However, his run with the promotion was below par, to say the least.

His career was cut short due to a freak accident that took place when the trap door used for the Ultimate Warrior's entrance injured him, leaving him unable to compete in World Championship Wrestling. This sadly marked the end of his run with the company.

2. Ultimate Warrior

The Ultimate Warrior was one of the biggest stars in WWE

Ultimate Warrior was one of the biggest stars in WWE. Although he didn't have the best in-ring skills, his character work and gimmick ensured he made a big impact every time he set foot in the ring.

After his fallout with WWE, Warrior was quick to join WCW, a move that didn't quite work out as expected for the Ultimate Warrior.

While some of the promotion's biggest stars like Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash evolved their gimmicks to match the modern audience, Ultimate Warrior was trying to revive his 80s gimmick, which just didn't resonate with World Championship Wrestling fans.

It almost felt like Ultimate Warrior was never expected to succeed there. The promotion needed to do something unique with him that would've helped make a bigger impact in the company.

1.Bret Hart

Bret Hart's career was cut short due to an injury he suffered at the hands of Goldberg

Bret Hart was one of the most successful WWE wrestlers. He enjoyed a massive fan following and was involved in some major storylines with the company. Bret Hart played a major role in breaking down doors for the smaller guys.

After the infamous Montreal Screwjob, Bret joined World Championship Wrestling. If it weren't for his WWE career, Bret's WCW run wouldn't be considered underwhelming.

He was a Triple Crown Champion in WCW and was involved in a lot of important storylines but that never translated into great viewership.

Bret has just never had a classic feud in WCW like the one he had with Shawn Michaels. His career had to be cut short due to an injury he suffered at the hands of Goldberg.

One can only imagine what would've been had Bret decided to stay with the WWE. Maybe he would've wrestled till the late 2000s like Shawn Michaels.

