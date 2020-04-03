5 Legendary WWE undefeated streaks you never knew existed

We all know CM Punk, The Undertaker and John Cena, but many others have memorable streaks

We detail five individuals and teams whose runs stand the test of time in WWE

Matty Paddock

When you think of undefeated streaks in WWE, what comes to mind? Chances are, it's someone like The Undertaker.

The Deadman made history for his iconic WrestleMania streak that spanned an incredible 21 'Manias before he was ultimately beaten by Brock Lesnar. Perhaps it's CM Punk's WWE title reign or that of John Cena? Maybe the Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka?

There are many streaks and runs in WWE that are very well known and established, but there are a good handful that you may not know of that also stand the test of time.

Here, we take a look at five legendary undefeated WWE steaks that you never knew existed.

#5. Andre the Giant

Andre was a genuine megastar

When you think of the late, great Andre The Giant, many things come to mind. Most notably, of course, were his incredible physical attributes.

Andre was billed at eight feet tall and, justly, was dubbed the Eighth Wonder of the World. His giant hands and features dominated opponents, making him one of the most imposing figures in wrestling history.

In regards to WWE, fans will best remember his rivalry with Hulk Hogan that culminated in the incredible bout between the two at WrestleMania III in front of more than 90,000 fans. Andre's work as a heel was tremendous, but it is worth noting that he actually made his WWE debut in the 1970s as a babyface.

Understandably, given he was so physically outstanding, WWE wanted to book him as the unstoppable monster that a man his size should of course be. As a result, he was never pinned or made to submit in WWE for some 13 years between 1973 and 1986.

The pinfall loss, when it came, was courtesy of Hogan in that colossal clash at WrestleMania - a moment owed as much to Andre as the Hulkster himself. The Giant sadly passed away in 1993 and was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

