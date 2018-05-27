5 WWE legends who had their last ever match in TNA

Hard to believe, but these WWE legends ended their in-ring careers with TNA Impact Wrestling!

A surprising end to an iconic career

It seems fitting, doesn't it? An all-time great to have had some of the best and most memorable moments in the history of the WWE, ends their in-ring career working for Vince McMahon.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Edge, these and more are among the greatest of all time, and each had a fitting end to their career, having one last great match at WrestleMania, before calling it a career. They all went on their own terms and had a great ending in the eyes of their fans.

It's not like this for all the greats though. Sometimes their careers can end unexpectedly, or while not on the best of terms with WWE, and thus end up having their final match elsewhere, despite having been such an important piece of the WWE puzzle.

TNA Impact Wrestling has been a surprising haven for picking up these pieces as several of the all-time greats, who have not only wrestled for Impact Wrestling, but it is where they have stepped inside the ring for their last ever match.

Here are 5 of the all-time great WWE legends to have wrestled for the last time in TNA Impact Wrestling.

#5 Lex Luger

The Total Nonstop Action Package

Despite his incredible physic, look, and talent, somehow Lex Luger was never a WWE Champion.

He was a top star for the majority of his run with WWE and even won, or co-won, the 1994 Royal Rumble with Bret Hart, and challenged for the WWE Championship on some major pay-per-views such as SummerSlam 1994 and WrestleMania X.

Lex slowly went down the ladder and eventually left WWE, before his memorable return to WCW at the beginning of the Monday Night War in 1995.

Upon returning to WCW, Lex was a major player, winning his second WCW World Championship, as well as Tag Team and U.S Championships, and always a prominent position.

After the closure of WCW in 2001, Lex became semi-retired. He returned to the ring for a tour with World Wrestling All-Stars in 2002, before agreeing to wrestle a few matches for TNA in 2003, in hopes of also leading a future deal. Lex would wrestle his one and only match for TNA, which would also be his last ever wrestling match, on the November 12 NWA: TNA weekly pay-per-view. He teamed up with Jeff Jarrett in a tag team match against AJ Styles and Sting.

He and Jarrett lost when Lex was pinned by AJ. Lex looked terrible and gave an abysmal performance. It was so bad that TNA canceled his future unconfirmed planned matches. He returned in February 2004, attacking AJ Styles and putting him through a table, with plans for a match between the two. However, it never happened and Lex never wrestled again.