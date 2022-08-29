5 lesser-pushed NXT 2.0 stars who have been impressive

Things in NXT 2.0 might be in for a change again with Triple H back in charge. The former black-and-gold brand was rebranded last fall with bright colors as well as performers who were new to pro wrestling.

While the newer stars blended in with some trusted veterans (Johnny Gargano, Ciampa, Alba Fyre, Iyo Sky), the focus mostly shifted to the younger performers.

During that time, Bron Breakker, Toxic Attraction, Cora Jade, Tiffany Stratton, Solo Sikoa, Tony D'Angelo, and Carmelo Hayes were pushed as the brand's future.

Hayes, Toxic Attraction, and Breakker have won gold in NXT 2.0, while Sikoa and D'Angelo have challenged for titles.

There have been some other newer stars who have impressed despite the performers above getting the bigger push. The following five stars from the rebrand have impressed despite a smaller spotlight.

#5 Valentina Feroz & #4 Yulissa Leon are working up the ranks

Feroz was around in NXT before last fall's rebrand. She started as an enhancement talent but was eventually paired with Leon. Both women use dancing in their gimmicks and have been involved in the tag team division for the past year.

Leon and Feroz also utilize high-flying moves like the current NXT Women's Tag Champs Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. It took a few cracks at the titles, but the diminutive ladies finally captured tag team gold.

They have visible chemistry as a team, which isn't always evident when pairing up two random stars. While they may not currently be atop the women's division, they have shown glimpses of their future potential during their ring time.

#3 Malik Blade & #2 Edris Enofe are an entertaining duo

Blade debuted as an enhancement talent during the early stages of NXT 2.0. He quickly took to the ring and even looked better than some of the stars he was working with. It was very reminiscent of Dolph Ziggler and how he brings out the best in every opponent.

Like Feroz, he was soon placed in a tag team. He joined forces with Edris Enofe as a sort of odd couple duo. Blade is a serious and respectful technician, while Enofe is flashier and more outgoing. Both have proven to be physical and athletic in the ring.

The two are funny and play well off of each other. The segment where they endured a conversation with Lash Legend is proof of their chemistry. They took part in the latest Dusty Classic Tournament and could see more action if teams like Legado Del Fantasma move to the main roster.

#1 Tatum Paxley could be a future Champion in NXT

When Nattie returned to NXT this year, she faced the upstart Paxley.

She might currently be sidelined due to injury, but Paxley has shown signs of talent in her limited time. She's a former powerlifter but doesn't just rely on power techniques. Paxley also utilizes moves like sentons and standing moonsaults.

Her first angle involved trying to join Ivy Nile in the Diamond Mine. Nile initially rejected her, but the two eventually joined forces.

Ivy has been around NXT longer and has been pushed more. Paxley, however, seems more fluid and natural in the ring. Some of Nile's moves seem telegraphed and a bit forced.

Some fans weren't happy with WWE focusing solely on signing athletes and molding them into future stars. The strategy might change again under Triple H, but it has produced performers with potential like Paxley. She performed well in matches with both Natalya and Alba Fyre.

Recommended video: WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs

Did you know a DX vs. nWo match already happened? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy