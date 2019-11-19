5 Likely challengers for Chris Jericho's AEW World Title after Cody

Chris Jericho has been able to successfully defend his AEW World Championship on two occasions. He defeated Darby Allin on an episode of Dynamite and followed it up by retaining the belt against Cody at Full Gear, the first AEW pay-per-view event since the beginning of the Dynamite TV show on TNT. Because of AEW's wins-and-losses system, as well as their crude (at least for now, since it's only been announced on Twitter) rankings system, it can be difficult to just rattle off a list of guys who might get a shot at the title, or who it would be cool to see get a shot. It would be awesome to see Jungle Boy or Marko Stunt get a shot at the champ (similar to Taka Michinoku getting a shot at the WWE Title against Triple H in 2000), but they're 0-7 and 0-5 respectively, so that isn't happening.

There are some men on the roster who definitely, thanks to their good records, could claim their stake at a title shot, and even at least one who could probably get a title shot based on story sometimes taking precedence over realism. These are 5 men who are likely to be in line for a chance at Chris Jericho's AEW World Championship.

#5 PAC

Could this man be an upcoming challenger for Chris Jericho?

The surly Superstar has been extremely impressive and successful everywhere he's been, and he has traveled the world many times over. He has 4 wins, all of which have come in singles competition. Two of them are against Adam Page, who was one-half of the match to crown the first-ever AEW World Champion. Page was also his only loss in singles competition. PAC is not aligned with anybody and chances are it will stay that way, as he doesn't play well with others and never has.

Due to his impressive victories over Adam Page and Kenny Omega, along with being 4-1 in singles competition, PAC has definitely earned himself an opportunity at the AEW World Title. Will he get it? Chances are that he won't get anywhere near Jericho or the belt unless he gets through some of the Inner Circle. A win over Jericho's big backup man, Jack Hager, might be the right way to fast track himself to a World Title shot.

