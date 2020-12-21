5 Likely opponents for Roman Reigns after defeating Kevin Owens at WWE TLC 2020

At WWE TLC, Roman Reigns, with the help of his cousin, Jey Uso, laid to rest the man who had been plaguing him for weeks, Kevin Owens.

And now that the score has been settled, one has to wonder who his next opponent will be, now that WWE TLC 2020 is done and dusted.

As the top heel not only on the SmackDown brand, not only in WWE but in the entire pro wrestling fraternity, Roman Reigns is guaranteed to have more than one babyface nipping at his heels right now.

Here are the five likeliest contenders for Roman Reigns after WWE TLC.

#5 Could Goldberg show up to challenge Roman Reigns for the match that never happened?

Mad respect for his decision, but dayum, i wanted him to take the title from Goldberg soo badly. — Jayson McCringe (@JohnLector44) March 27, 2020

Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns was supposed to happen at WrestleMania, but then the match was pulled at the very last minute when COVID-19 happened and the world shut down.

I never wait in line.

I am the attraction and I choose who’s next.

And that’s Kevin Owens. #WWETLC#IslandOfRelevancy — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 9, 2020

WWE is clearly building to this match, and the only reason why it is so low on the list is that it could potentially happen on a much bigger stage than the Royal Rumble.

Goldberg has been very vocal about having the match, and he even said the following during an interview with Bleacher Report:

If the Roman Reigns match isn't the match at the top of my priority list, then I wouldn't be Goldberg. That's a match that needs to happen. It's a match that's needed to happen for a very long period of time. I wish I would've been able to have that match 10 years ago.

WWE is sure to market it as a battle of the spears, which they did the first time around when this match was scheduled to happen as well.

The only question is whether the WWE Universe will accept Goldberg as a babyface against a heel Roman Reigns.