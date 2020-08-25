Goldberg recently revealed that he has two more years and three more matches on his WWE contract, which begs the question of whom these matches will be against and where? Not to mention what effect this will have on the future of the company and how they move forward after the retirement of a legend.

While some fans might hate on Goldberg for his stamina issues, his notoriously short matches and how he ended The Fiend's undefeated streak, older fans will realize the man's value to overall picture. Furthermore, they will understand that Goldberg will probably put someone else over on his way out.

With that being said and Goldberg's announcement now out in the public, here are five possible opponents for Goldberg before his career comes to an end. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what dream matches you would like to see.

#5 Goldberg versus The Fiend

The Fiend and Goldberg should definitely have a rematch at some point this year.

The WWE Universe was left in shock when Goldberg vanquished The Fiend with nothing more than a jackhammer at Crown Jewel and the company should really look into some kind of dream match between the two. At least that way, The Fiend can get his win back and start to repair the image damaged by his defeat.

While this might seem like something that fans don't want to revisit, it is crucial for The Fiend character to undue his loss and try to work int into his lore somehow. Furthermore, WWE needs to explain exactly why The Fiend lost to Goldberg and finally explain how the sinister character can be impervious to pain.

In the end, this might seem like a bit of a long shot, especially since some fans probably won't want to revisit this feud, but it would do a lot for The Fiend character if they did. It might also be the company's lone chance of rebuilding The Fiend lore that they worked so hard to build up.