5 Ways that WWE could bring Roman Reigns back for maximum impact

Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt is a big money feud

If WWE was a movie, then the lead actor would be Roman Reigns. After all, he has been the man that Vince McMahon has pushed all the way to the moon, even when fans weren't necessarily on his side and the company has pretty much chosen him as the face of their brand.

And why wouldn't they, if you consider that Roman Reigns is a real-life superhero who beat cancer? His story inspires thousands (if not more) around the world. One would imagine the fact that he has chosen to sit out the ongoing pandemic would not have a bearing on his position once he returns and that he will still be a major star for the company.

So, how does Vince McMahon bring Roman Reigns back into the roster? I will suggest 5 interesting ways and you can, of course, weigh in with your thoughts and views in the comments below.

Please bear in mind that I've chosen options. Do you think that the company is missing Reigns right now?

#5 Roman Reigns back to challenge Goldberg for the match that never happened

Whether or not you agree, Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg was a big-ticket match and that is precisely why it was supposed to be the WrestleMania 36 main event match. The unfortunate reality of the matter is that it could not happen then, but there is no reason why it cannot happen now. Plus, the good news is that it can take place without the title actually being on the line at all.

So, when Roman Reigns comes to WWE once again, he could call out Goldberg and ask him to settle all scores in the ring.

There is a big portion of the 'casual' fanbase who would love to see it happen.