5 little known facts about Chris Jericho

At 46 years of age, Jericho has remained as relevant as ever. Did you know of his incident in Brazil and what nickname he debuted under?

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 25 Feb 2017, 10:34 IST

What don't fans know about Y2J?

What can be said about the man who has essentially done it all? He is an author, an actor, a musician, a podcaster; he has captured championships and feuded with Hall of Famers, and through it all has generally kept his cards close to his chest.

This is the man known as Chris Jericho.

When he isn't putting people on his list or interviewing them on his Highlight Reel (in front of the obscenely expensive Jeritron 6000), Jericho is not only a major part of the company every time he has returned from an absence, but always takes strides to make those around him appear just as good if not better than him.

Whether he was facing Fandango or Bray Wyatt, Jericho did what at the time was believed to be best for business, and in the process made everyone around him look like stars.

At 46 years of age, Jericho has remained as relevant as ever. While he may soon depart once again to pursue his musical commitments, during his most recent tenure he has provided fans with entertaining television both on his own and with his one-time best friend Kevin Owens.

Here are five little-known facts about the former Intercontinental, tag team, world and WWE champion, Chris Jericho.

#5 Owen Hart was Jericho's wrestling inspiration

Jericho was inspired by Owen Hart

Two men that Jericho has always identified as being an inspiration for him growing up were Ricky ‘The Dragon' Steamboat and ‘The Heartbreak Kid' Shawn Michaels. So his biggest inspirations were two of the greatest workers of all time.

Like so many other wrestling fans, he has stated that Steamboat’s match against Randy ‘Macho Man' Savage at Wrestlemania III was a show-stealer, despite the fact that Andre The Giant and Hulk Hogan were given the spotlight.

Also read: Chris Jericho net worth and salary

Jericho had the opportunity to work a couple of programs with HBK during their time together in the WWE as well.

What isn't stated as much is that as a child he would watch another young Canadian wrestler, and that man's abilities added to his interest in wrestling. At local wrestling events, the late Owen Hart stood out to Jericho, and after watching Hart wrestle, Jericho was convinced that this was what he wanted to do with his life.

In fact, five years after seeing Owen compete, Jericho enrolled in the Hart Brothers’ School of Wrestling and moved onto the independent scene only a couple of months after training at their facility.