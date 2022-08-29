5 living WWE legends and who should retire them

WWE has produced many legendary stars over its history. From Bruno Sammartino all the way to Roman Reigns, the company has been home to its fair share of larger-than-life characters for decades. These stars have come in all shapes and sizes, from beer-chugging rednecks and undead wizards to sledgehammer-wielding rebels.

A few living legends have not retired from the WWE competition today, with their final match fast approaching. When they do retire, it is important that they ride into the sunset in a manner fitting for their legendary careers. Part of this comes down to having the right opponent to help them bow out.

Let's look at five living legends in the promotion and who should retire them.

#5: WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg - Bron Breakker

A Wrestling Opinion @Wrestlin0pinion

Imagine what that would do for Breakker 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia



wrestlelamia.co.uk/triple-h-again… it's been reported that HHH is against using part time WWE stars such as Goldberg. W. it's been reported that HHH is against using part time WWE stars such as Goldberg. W. wrestlelamia.co.uk/triple-h-again… https://t.co/pk0VkwsrfC Hey I'm actually up for a Goldberg retirement match against Bron Breakker.Imagine what that would do for Breakker twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s… Hey I'm actually up for a Goldberg retirement match against Bron Breakker.Imagine what that would do for Breakker twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s…

Former WCW stalwart Goldberg has been one of the most sparingly used legends in WWE in his current run. Since returning from retirement with a spectacular squash match against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016, The Icon has worked a very light schedule. His appearances have grown more sporadic with each passing year, and it seems only a matter of time before he hangs up his boots.

Who better to retire the master of the spear than arguably the most promising youngster in the company today? Goldberg and Bron Breakker not only share a finishing move but also an explosive style and silent charisma that other stars can only dream of. It would not only be an incredible display of physicality but also a potential starmaking moment for the current NXT champion.

#4: WWE Hall Of Famer Edge - Theory

Could The Ultimate Opportunist crown Theory his successor?

Prior to returning from retirement as a beloved living legend, Edge was one of the most opportunistic heels in WWE history. He was also the very first Money In The Bank winner, cashing in to win his first world championship. Basically, he was everything Theory is trying to be.

The Rated-R Superstar has been vocal about his desire to pass on knowledge to the younger generation. He has also stated that he is close to bringing the curtain down on his illustrious career. There are a few better ways to achieve both these goals than using his enormous babyface power to elevate another top heel for the future.

#3: WWE Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix - Rhea Ripley

Serena🌙 @ArtifexSerena RHEA RIPLEY IS ABOUT TO GET HER DREAM MATCH AGAINST BETH PHOENIX !! #WWERaw RHEA RIPLEY IS ABOUT TO GET HER DREAM MATCH AGAINST BETH PHOENIX !! #WWERaw https://t.co/ucSCu62LRn

Beth Phoenix, like fellow WWE Hall of Famer and real-life husband Edge, was once retired but competed in the ring as recently as 2022. She seems set to return to action as part of The Rated-R Superstar's feud against The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley has so far been the ace up her faction's sleeve, acting as a human shield for her male teammates.

With Phoenix's involvement, the playing field will be leveled, and The Judgment Day will have their hands full. The aftermath of this feud could see two of the strongest female competitors in the company's history lock horns in a 1v1 dream match. With Edge nearing retirement and the duo being self-confessed fans of each other, the Eradicator could have the honor of retiring The Glamazon.

#2: Rey Mysterio - Dominik Mysterio

Is there any other option?

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the greatest cruiserweights to step foot in a WWE ring. The three-time world champion has done it all, winning fifteen titles in the company to become a grand slam champion. One of his most unique achievements was winning tag team gold with son Dominik Mysterio, making them the first father-son duo to do so.

We can think of no better candidate to retire 'The Master of 619' than his son. The uniqueness and potential emotional impact of the story is too good not to be pursued. The patriarch of the Mysterio family has expressed his desire to see his offspring inherit the mask, which could be done by having the latter retire the former.

If the story is told right, the entire Mysterio family could get involved in giving The Biggest Little Man the send-off he deserves.

#1: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson - Roman Reigns

Shall we finally get to witness this dream match?

There is arguably no bigger living legend from past WWE eras than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. There is arguably no bigger living legend from the current era than Roman Reigns. The two megastars happen to come from the same legendary wrestling family, around which The Tribal Chief's gimmick revolves.

Many fans have dreamed of seeing these megastars collide for family supremacy for years. With The Rock's Hollywood career busier than ever and age catching up to him, he may not have many matches left in him, if any. If he is to return for one final match, the one man almost everybody would like to see end his career is The Head Of The Table.

Will Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson return to WWE to fight Roman Reigns? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also Watch: Highs and Lows of Unified WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Did you know a DX vs. nWo match already happened? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil