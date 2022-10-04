5 logical outcomes for WWE Extreme Rules 2022

After a memorable Clash at the Castle event, WWE kicks off its fall season with Extreme Rules. The show will air live on NBC's Peacock app on Saturday, October 8th, 2022 from the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Unlike last year's event, this year's Extreme Rules card is full of stipulation matches. We will see a Strap Match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross. In an Extreme Rules Match, we will also see Liv Morgan defend the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey.

Elsewhere, Bianca Belair will defend the WWE RAW Women's Championship against Bayley in a Ladder Match. Edge will also take on Finn Balor in an "I Quit" Match.

This article will explore five logical outcomes for this Saturday's Extreme Rules event.

#5. Ronda Rousey defeats Liv Morgan for WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Will Liv Morgan defy the odds again?

Liv Morgan will defend the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules in an Extreme Rules Match. This will be the third time the two women have faced off for the title.

Liv shocked the world when she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on the same night to defeat Rousey. She followed that up with an even more shocking win at SummerSlam. The most shocking thing may have been fans turning on Liv and getting behind Rousey after the fluky SummerSlam finish.

The logical outcome for this match is for Ronda Rousey to regain the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. While Liv has righted the ship a bit lately, especially with her table spot on SmackDown a few weeks ago. It is hard to see Rousey losing three times in a row to Liv Morgan.

#4. Matt Riddle beats Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins will take their feud to the next level as the two will face off in the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules. Another added twist is that UFC legend Daniel Cormier will serve as the special guest referee for the match.

Rollins picked up a surprising victory against Riddle at Clash at the Castle. The result was surprising because not only has Rollins been on a prolonged PLE losing streak, but he had the upper hand in the lead-up to CATC.

The logical outcome for this match is for The Original Bro to pick up the victory at Extreme Rules. After being dominated in the lead-up to Clash at the Castle, losing at the event made Riddle look weak. He needs a victory at Extreme Rules to get back on track, especially since the stipulation favors him heavily as a former UFC fighter.

#3. Finn Balor makes Edge to say "I Quit"

Which man will say "I Quit"?

In what is considered a dream match for many fans, Edge will take on Finn Balor in an "I Quit" Match at Extreme Rules.

The feud between Edge and Judgment Day has been going on for months now, and this match feels like the final chapter in the feud. Both parties need to move on after Extreme Rules or the feud will be bordering on becoming stale.

The logical outcome for this match is for Finn Balor to beat Edge at Extreme Rules. With rumors of big plans for Balor's future, a win at the premium live event is a great way to kick off his push.

Edge is also at the point in his career where he should be putting other wrestlers over. His saying "I Quit" won't hurt him much. It is also possible that the Rated-R Superstar is taking another break from competing after Extreme Rules, so him losing to Balor would be a good way to write him off WWE television for a while.

#2. Karrion Kross beats Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match

Will Drew McIntyre get back on track?

In his PLE debut, Karrion Kross will take on Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules in a Strap Match.

Kross made his return to WWE shortly before the Clash at the Castle event and made McIntyre his first target. The former NXT star has been portrayed as the monster he was in NXT since his return to the company.

This is a stark difference from his previous main roster booking, where he came out in a gladiator helmet and losing his debut match to Jeff Hardy.

The logical outcome for this match is for Karrion Kross to beat Drew McIntyre. While Kross has been booked well since his return, he still needs a major victory to change fans' perspective on him from his prior run. A convincing win over McIntyre at Extreme Rules will do just that.

It also wouldn't be a surprise if the "White Rabbit" is involved in this match somehow. One of the clues in the QR codes was an hourglass, which is a signature of Kross.

Also, when Kross attacked McIntyre a few weeks ago, he said, "You gave us exactly what WE wanted." Could he be referring to the mysterious White Rabbit?

#1. Bayley beats Bianca Belair to win WWE RAW Women's Championship

Who will climb the ladder to glory?

In a rivalry that has reignited, Bianca Belair will defend the WWE RAW Women's Championship against Bayley at Extreme Rules in a Ladder Match.

Before Bayley tore her ACL last year, the two women were slated to have an "I Quit" Match at Money in the Bank 2021. The two women have changed quite a bit since then.

The Role Model has returned and is now leading a faction called Damage CTRL featuring Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Meanwhile, Belair has become an even bigger star and is a mainstay in the main event scene in the women's division.

WWE @WWE



Don't miss Bayley vs. @itsBayleyWWE has been thinking about this KOD onto a ladder for 15+ months.Don't miss Bayley vs. @BiancaBelairWWE in a Ladder Match THIS SATURDAY at #ExtremeRules .@itsBayleyWWE has been thinking about this KOD onto a ladder for 15+ months. Don't miss Bayley vs. @BiancaBelairWWE in a Ladder Match THIS SATURDAY at #ExtremeRules https://t.co/2E2d0GxfHJ

The logical outcome for this match is for Bayley to become the new WWE RAW Women's Champion. While SKY and Kai are now the Women's Tag Team Champions, Damage CTRL still feels like it is missing something to put them over the top. That thing is the RAW Women's Championship.

Babyfaces are typically better at chasing the title as opposed to holding it and Belair is slowly falling into that category. With this match being a Ladder Match, The EST can take the loss at Extreme Rules and still come out looking strong.

