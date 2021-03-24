5 Impressive WrestleMania winning streaks that aren't The Undertaker

WrestleMania is hands down the greatest professional wrestling event in history. It has completed 36 iterations so far and is consistently one of the most anticipated events of the year.

WrestleMania has seen a long string of classic battles, heartbreaking losses and career-making performances. Superstars like Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker have done incredibly well at The Show of Shows. Fans are aware of The Undertaker's winning streak at WrestleMania.

Several other WWE Superstars have had their own winning streaks going on at The Show of Shows. These Superstars didn't manage to continue their streaks for as long as The Undertaker did. Nevertheless, they etched their names in WrestleMania history thanks to their impressive performances at the mega event.

In the following list, we will take a look at the five most impressive WrestleMania winning streaks besides that of The Undertaker.

#5 Owen Hart (won four consecutive matches at WrestleMania)

Owen Hart

Owen Hart carved an impressive streak at WrestleMania that saw him pick up wins against some of the best stars of the time. The streak kicked off when Owen pinned Skinner at WrestleMania 8. Owen and Bret Hart competed in the opening match of WrestleMania 10. The bout is considered one of the greatest matches in the history of the event. Owen scored a big win over Bret that night.

Owen Hart going round the ring screaming “CANADA! CANADA! CANADA!” after breaking Stone Colds neck is underrated heel work imo pic.twitter.com/HR3taBZeHh — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) March 15, 2021

Advertisement

At WrestleMania 11, Owen teamed up with Yokozuna and defeated Bart and Billy Gunn to win the WWE Tag Team titles. He was featured in a 6-Man tag team match the following year which saw him teaming up with The British Bulldog and Vader. The trio defeated the team of Ahmed Johnson, Yokozuna, and Jake Roberts.

Owen and The British Bulldog took on Mankind and Vader in 1997 with the former's Tag Team titles on the line. The match ended via double count-out with Owen and The British Bulldog retaining their titles.

1 / 5 NEXT