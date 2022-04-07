5 loudest crowd reactions from WWE WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 is finally in the history books, and it was among the best editions of the show of all time.

Fans saw the returns of legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon. Multiple celebrities like Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville also competed at the event.

Over 70 thousand fans in Arlington, Texas, offered some of the best pops in recent memory. Here are five of the best crowd reactions from WWE WrestleMania 38.

#5. Introductions of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

Everything Brock Lesnar does is unique.

This year's edition of the Show of Shows featured WWE Champion Brock Lesnar taking on Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a "Winner Take All" match. The Tribal Chief proved his superiority and won the match in the main event of the show.

One of the most interesting parts of the second night was the introduction of the competitors of the title unification match. While the announcer was trying to offer a normal introduction to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman took the microphone and did it in his style.

Brock Lesnar decided to do his introduction himself. Him trying to imitate the charisma of Heyman created an amazing moment and the crowd cheered for both titans before the match began.

#4. Pat McAfee's fan support

The SmackDown commentator stole the show at WrestleMania 38

One of the most interesting matches this year was on the second night of WrestleMania 38 where Pat McAfee faced Austin Theory.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon walked down the ramp to introduce his prodigy Austin Theory. However, the audience was in full support of Pat McAfee.

They didn't stop chanting the melody of McAfee's entrance music after the entrance was over. They continued it throughout the match, resulting in a significant increase in the match's entertainment factor.

This goes to show that the SmackDown commentator is also an excellent babyface. He made sure that people could get behind his on-screen character.

#3. Cody Rhodes returns

The American Nightmare is back in WWE!

WrestleMania 38 Night One saw the gigantic return of Cody Rhodes. He appeared as the mystery challenger for Seth Rollins and both stole the show with their skills.

He left AEW in February and has been rumored to make a comeback to WWE ever since. Thankfully, he returned on The Grandest Stage of them All.

As expected, the crowd welcomed him with some of the loudest reactions in recent memory. It was pleasing to see The American Nightmare finally return home after six long years.

#2. Vince McMahon is ready for a fight at WrestleMania 38

JVSportsTalk PPV Pod @PPV_Pod



-Pat McAfee is a f’n superstar and got to live his dream.

-Vince McMahon is JACKED

-Stone Cold will forever get the biggest pop in the industry

-Vince has never learned how to take the stunner.



#WrestleMania There is a lot to unpack here:-Pat McAfee is a f’n superstar and got to live his dream.-Vince McMahon is JACKED-Stone Cold will forever get the biggest pop in the industry-Vince has never learned how to take the stunner. There is a lot to unpack here:-Pat McAfee is a f’n superstar and got to live his dream. -Vince McMahon is JACKED-Stone Cold will forever get the biggest pop in the industry-Vince has never learned how to take the stunner. #WrestleMania https://t.co/I5yx7OtCKr

Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory after an entertaining match. However, that wasn't it. He also invited The Chairman to wrestle a match with him. Surprisingly, the 76-year old agreed and the match was ready to start. The crowd went crazy as no one expected Vince McMahon to wrestle at this age.

His dedication to the business allowed him to fight at the Show of Shows. Moreover, he even managed to defeat his opponent after some aid from Austin Theory.

After the match, Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared to shower some stunners on McMahon, McAfee and Theory. The entire match will remain one of the most memorable WWE moments this year.

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestles a No Holds Barred match

Dirt Sheet Radio @DirtSheetRadio



This is unreal. Stone Cold Steve Austin graced us with a 20 minute No Holds Barred match at 57 years oldThis is unreal. #WrestleMania Stone Cold Steve Austin graced us with a 20 minute No Holds Barred match at 57 years oldThis is unreal. #WrestleMania https://t.co/yUY4noqr8w

The Texas Rattlesnake's confrontation with Kevin Owens was advertised as a special episode of The KO Show, but the company had something better planned for WrestleMania 38.

The Prizefighter was able to get the Hall of Famer into wrestling a No Holds Barred match with him. Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to the ring after 19 long years, so the crowd reaction was incredible.

He went on to win the match after delivering a picture-perfect stunner to Kevin Owens. Austin proved that even after years of being retired, he can still get the best reaction from the audience.

