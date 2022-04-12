5 loudest pops in WWE history

WWE's product is defined by special moments. While the promotion does put on spectacular wrestling, it's just as important to provide the audience with memorable moments.

Live crowds' reactions can make or break what happens in the ring. It is a certainty that every time something amazing happens in WWE, the pop that accompanies it is just as exciting. High decibel levels and deafening pops in arenas have resulted in YouTube clips that generate goosebumps no matter when you watch them.

Those in WWE are aware that the crowds in attendance play a huge part in the success or failure of what they deliver. While they have given fans countless moments throughout, some stand out better than others.

In that regard, here are five of the loudest pops in WWE history.

#5. On our list of the loudest WWE pops: Rob Van Dam wins the WWE Championship at ECW One Night Stand

RVD's victory over Cena was well-received by those in attendance

Heading into ECW One Night Stand 2006, not one person was behind champion John Cena. It also didn't help that his WWE Championship defense was against ECW's homegrown hero Rob Van Dam.

Everyone would have showered the ultimate form of hate if Cena had retained his championship against RVD. Thankfully, WWE booked the latter to go over Super Cena, who was nothing less than Public Enemy #1.

RVD and Cena had a great match that ended with the former hitting the Five-Star Frog Splash and getting the pin. Fans in attendance popped spectacularly in support of their hero's victory.

#4. John Cena returns at the 2008 Royal Rumble

In October of 2007, John Cena suffered a complete tear to his pectoral muscle. The injury was so severe that everyone thought he would be out of action for at least a year. However, three months later, something utterly spectacular happened.

At the 2008 Royal Rumble, 29 superstars took to the ring, and fans were eagerly waiting for the final entrant. The roof blew off when Cena's music hit and he appeared fully fit and ready to go three months after his injury.

What makes this pop special is that the former WWE Champion's return was celebrated by every single fan. Even his most ardent critics celebrated him and his superhuman comeback alongside his supporters.

#3. The Rock returns as WrestleMania guest host

The Rock's return before WrestleMania 27 drew a massive reception

Heading into WrestleMania 27, WWE promised that the show would be anchored by a guest host. Speculation was rife as to who the person would be.

As the words 'If ya smell' blared over the speakers, the fans in attendance popped hard and loud. The Rock made his return after a seven-year hiatus and took in the never-ending cheers from the crowd. It was surreal to see him back home, and his two-year stay after returning is still fondly remembered by one and all.

#2. Hulk Hogan bodyslams Andre the Giant

This bodyslam was heard all around the world

The pop that accompanied what Hulk Hogan did to Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III is still one of the loudest to have ever been heard. Indeed, if one has to pick out wrestling's coming-of-age moment, it is most certainly this one.

Two alphas in Hogan and Andre met in the ring with the world title at stake. The two titans went at it hammer and tongs, with neither man willing to give an inch to his opponent.

The final stretch saw the giant dominate proceedings until his opponent dug down deep and did the unthinkable. As he looked to finish things off, The Hulkster picked him up and bodyslammed him to the mat.

The crowd lost their minds and went into a frenzy, having witnessed something no one had ever seen before. All these years later, the reaction is still one of the loudest pops the WWE Universe has delivered.

#1. Steve Austin returns to help Mankind win the world title

It really couldn't be anything else.

The match between The Rock and Mankind for the WWF Championship is historic on its own, but what made it memorable was its conclusion. With multiple people involved in the bout, it was only a matter of time before it descended into chaos.

That is exactly what happened, as The Corporation and D-Generation X got involved in a brawl outside. Rock and Foley were both down amidst the madness. As everyone looked on, some glass shattered over the speakers.

The crowd erupted as one as 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin made his way to the ring, hit The Rock with a steel chair, and placed Mankind on top of him for the cover. The fans were roaring the entire time and upped the volume a bit when Mick Foley's alter-ego won the title. It remains the greatest pop in WWE history, and it will take something truly special to outdo it.

