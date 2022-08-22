5 more main roster superstars who are former NXT Champions

Most WWE Superstars these days make the jump from NXT after learning the ropes. The show has been a platform for development, whether it was Black & Yellow or the current colorful edition.

The top title on the show is the NXT Championship. Since its establishment in July 2012, it has been held by multiple top wrestlers. Fans remember them by their reigns and what they did while they were champions. Most of these champions made the jump to the main roster and established themselves as top contenders.

In our last article, we looked at five main roster superstars who held the NXT Championship. Now we look at five more and how they won the title.

#5. On our list of of current main roster superstars who have been NXT Champion: Karrion Kross

Kross crossed out a major accomplishment

Karrion Kross' arrival on SmackDown has shaken up the landscape of the show. Before that, him and Scarlett wreaked havoc on the developmental territory, with the highlight of his stint being an NXT Championship victory that ended under unfortunate circumstances.

Keith Lee looked unstoppable until he ran into Kross. At Takeover XXX, the latter ended his reign as the show's top champion. Unfortunately, he had to relinquish the title after suffering from a separated shoulder, ending what would have been a fantastic run as a top dog.

#4. Dolph Ziggler

DZ wasn't kidding when he said he's here to show the world

Dolph Ziggler's NXT Championship reign came out of nowhere, but it was a well-deserved one. His feud with the show's definitive rising star in Bron Breakker saw its way into the main event picture. He later managed to sneak in a run as the top champion.

Ziggler then took part in a triple threat match with champion Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa at Roadblock. He pinned Ciampa and embarked on a 26-day reign as champion before dropping it back to Breakker on the April 4, 2022 episode of RAW.

#3. Ciampa

Ciampa has been synonymous with WWE's third show for most of his tenure with the company. He was part of an iconic tag team alongside Johnny Gargano before embarking on an iconic solo run and winning multiple championships.

Ciampa is a two-time NXT Champion. He first won the title by beating Aleister Black on the July 18, 2018 episode and had to relinquish it owing to a neck injury. The Blackheart won it for the second time by winning a Fatal 4-Way match involving himself, Pete Dunne, L.A. Knight, and Von Wagner, before losing it to Bron Breakker 111 days later.

#2. Big E

When Big E was champion, no one dared be sour

Big E was the second person to hold the NXT Championship. He was a monster during his time on the brand, pinning wrestlers for a count of five instead of three. This kind of dominance saw him tear through the roster and earn himself a championship match against inaugural champion Seth Rollins.

On the December 6, 2012 episode, E defeated Rollins in a No Disqualification match to become the champion. He overcame interference from the latter's Shield buddies, who had just been promoted to the main roster. The championship was in the New Day powerhouse's hands for 153 days before he dropped it to Bo Dallas.

#1. Finn Balor

Finn Balor is one of the most popular NXT Champions in the show's history. He arrived with a sterling reputation and a desire to be the best. By knocking off Kevin Owens at The Beast in the East event in Japan, he quickly became a top dog in his new home.

Balor embarked on a then-record 292-day reign as a champion before he dropped the title to Samoa Joe. Years after his main roster promotion, he returned to the show and won the title again, overcoming Adam Cole in a hellacious matchup. The Prince held the title for a staggering 212 days, taking home a record of the most cumulative days as NXT Champion. In the process, he also earned the distinction of being one of the greatest champions the show has ever seen.

