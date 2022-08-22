5 main roster superstars who are former NXT Champions

NXT is a show that perfectly complements its main roster counterparts in RAW and SmackDown. From the Black & Yellow days to the 2.0 version, it has served as a great platform for wrestlers to hone their craft.

The top title on the show is the NXT Championship. Since its inception, it has been held by some of the best wrestlers in the world. Some have held it for longer periods of time, while others have had multiple reigns with the championship.

At the time of writing, there have been 27 reigns shared among 20 different champions, with three relinquishes of the title between them. Most of these superstars then earn a promotion to the main roster for their work in the developmental brand.

On that note, we look at five main roster superstars who are former NXT Champions.

#5. On our list of current main roster superstars who have been NXT Champion: Shinsuke Nakamura

NA-KA-MURA!

Shinsuke Nakamura was one of the finest NXT Champions in the show's history. He holds the distinction of being the first wrestler to hold the championship twice. He won the championship from another dominant champion in Samoa Joe on both occasions.

Nakamura first won the title on August 20, 2016, and for the second time on December 28,2016. He held it for a combined 147 days. His second reign came to an end at the hands of Bobby Roode, who beat him on January 2017. The Artist's main roster career has seen him become the United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion, Tag Team Champion and a Royal Rumble winner.

#4. Sami Zayn

We all shed a tear when Zayn beat Neville that night

During his time on the show, Sami Zayn was the heart and soul of NXT. His never-say-die attitude and his connection with fans saw him work his way to the main event. Pretty soon, he found himself facing Adrian Neville in a title versus career match in a bid to become a top dog.

In an emotional matchup, Zayn knocked Neville off his perch and ended his staggering 286-day reign as champion. Unfortunately, he could only hold the title for 62 days before his best friend Kevin Owens beat him. His betrayal when The Master Strategist won the title kick-started a rivalry that would define the two competitors for years to come.

#3. Kevin Owens

Immediately after Sami Zayn won the NXT Championship, Kevin Owens came to the ring to congratulate his best friend. However, he betrayed him and delivered a nasty apron powerbomb, igniting a rivalry for the ages.

Owens soon found himself facing Zayn for the championship. He won the match via referee stoppage after powerbombing the latter repeatedly. The Prizefighter then embarked on a reign of terror before dropping it to Finn Balor in a ladder match.

KO's main roster career has seen him win the Universal Championship, the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship. He has been a consistent and fantastic performer, earning praise for his ability to seamlessly switch between a wrestler and a sports entertainer.

#2. Drew McIntyre

The beginning of a great redemption arc

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE better than ever following his release and joined their developmental brand. He wasted little time inserting himself into the main event picture and became the No. 1 Contender for Bobby Roode's NXT Championship.

McIntyre defeated Roode and became the show's top champion. He had successful title defenses against Adam Cole and Roderick Strong before dropping the championship to Andrade 'Cien' Almas. It was The Scottish Warrior's first loss since his return, but he had earned a move to the main roster.

Between his two stints on the main roster, McIntyre has become a two-time WWE Champion, a one-time Intercontinental Champion, a two-time tag team champion and a Royal Rumble winner. He is set to fight Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle, and it looks like he could add the titles to his collection of titles.

#1. Seth Rollins

When WWE debuted NXT as a developmental brand for their superstars, they also unveiled the NXT Championship as its top title. Seth Rollins became the inaugural champion after getting to the final of the tournament and defeating Jinder Mahal in the final.

Rollins held the title for 133 days and served as a great top champion for the new show. He lost the championship to Big E Langston in a No Disqualification match, but it was just the beginning for him. The Architect soon debuted on the main roster alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose as part of The Shield, and the rest is history.

Rollins is currently one of the company's top stars, having won multiple championships and high-profile matchups. His most impressive feats include becoming a four-time world champion. Given the trajectory he is on, that number is only going to go up in the future.

