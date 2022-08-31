Legendary rivals face off; current Champion appears - 5 main-roster WWE Superstars who showed up on NXT 2.0 tonight

Worlds Collide is the next huge show for NXT 2.0. With WWE's UK brand closing its doors, it drastically increases the importance of the event. Three titles will be unified, including the NXT title, the women's title, and the tag team titles.

Tonight's episode was the go-home show for Worlds Collide. To make the event seem even more important than ever, many former champions and main roster stars appeared.

Since some of the titles will be unified this weekend, many former rivalries were revisited. Former champions from both brands, like Ciampa, Shayna Baszler, and Gunther, appeared to express the importance of the event.

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. also showed up to challenge women's tag team champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Ricochet closed the show by challenging Carmelo Hayes for the North American Title.

Who returned to NXT on the go-home episode of Worlds Collide? Here are five main-roster stars who showed up to send messages to stars competing at the event.

#5. Rhea Ripley hyped Blair Davenport up in her own way

While they may have been in NXT UK at different times, Blair Davenport and Rhea Ripley are both stars of the brand. Ripley was the first women's champion, while Davenport was one of the last challengers for current titleholder Meiko Satomura.

The Nightmare told Davenport not to waste the opportunity. The unification match is a triple threat bout, but Davenport enters it without a title. Due to this fact, she has everything to gain and nothing to lose at Worlds Collide.

As Ripley approached Davenport, Alba Fyre told Satomura to bring her best this Sunday. Satomura won the title from Fyre before the former champion joined the black-and-gold brand.

#4. Finn Balor reminded Bron Breakker of the NXT Title's heritage

Finn Balor is a legend of the black-and-gold brand.

Few superstars are as synonymous with NXT as Finn Balor. The Judgment Day member is a two-time champion and an integral member of the brand's history. While he's currently a heel as a member of Judgment Day, Balor respectfully approached Bron Breakker on tonight's show.

The Prince was the first of many main roster stars to show up. Balor had two separate stints on the black-and-gold brand, so he has a lot of clout when it comes to advice.

He set the tone for the other stars who would return to the brand. Despite not crossing paths before, a visit from Balor still had a profound effect on the current champion.

#3. Shayna Baszler and Mandy Rose talked about respect

Shayna Baszler has a title match of her own this weekend.

One of the more interesting interactions involved current women's champion Mandy Rose and former Champion Shayna Baszler. Baszler is arguably one of the most remarkable Women's Champions in the brand's history. She held the title twice and was dominant.

The second part of Rose's reign has been about getting the respect she thinks she deserves. While she has improved greatly in the ring and has helped carry NXT 2.0 with Toxic Attraction, Baszler did it before Rose was the main star on the brand.

Rose could one day surpass Baszler's 416-day reign with the title. The Queen of Spades reminded the champion that her claims of being the best don't mean anything if she cannot back them up at Worlds Collide.

#2. Gunther and Tyler Bate's rivalry was integral to NXT UK

Tyler Bate is synonymous with the NXT UK brand. He's been there since the beginning and will go down in history as the brand's last champion. Gunther was one of his greatest rivals, and the two had one of the most memorable title matches in WWE history.

With Bate the last champion, it made sense for The Ring General to confront his former rival before Worlds Collide. While many fans in the USA may have missed a lot of the UK action, Gunther emphasized the history and legacy of the UK Championship.

Earlier in the night, Butch appeared to tell Bate to win the match for NXT UK, NXT Europe, and British Strong Style.

#1. Tommaso Ciampa gave Bron Breakker a pep talk before Worlds Collide

Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa have fought with and against each other.

Tommaso Ciampa was the Champion when the brand was reimagined as NXT 2.0. While he didn't lose the title right away, he was eventually dethroned by Breakker. Breakker lost it to Dolph Ziggler before WrestleMania 38 but easily regained it.

He's the current flag-bearer and top star of the new brand. Ciampa has a history with Breakker, and he reminded his former friend and rival of everything they went through together. The RAW star also reiterated that there is a lot of pressure on Breakker's shoulders.

While he wasn't the last main-roster star to show up on the night, it was one of the most impactful.

What are your predictions for Worlds Collide? Let us know in the comments section below.

