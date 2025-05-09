WWE's next premium live event will be taking place tomorrow. The sports entertainment juggernaut will be hosting Backlash live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Ad

This show comes off the heels of a controversial but extremely successful WrestleMania 41. It is also the mid-point between The Show of Shows and the Money in the Bank-Worlds Collide double shot in early June.

Backlash is looking stacked with major stars like Becky Lynch, John Cena, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Gunther, among others, who are set to compete at the PLE. With that being said, the stars announced for matches may not be the only ones who appear.

Ad

Trending

Instead, Backlash could and likely will feature some major returns. There are a handful of impending comebacks that fans and analysts alike are expecting, many of which could take place at the premium live event in St. Louis tomorrow. This article will take a look at several of the possibilities.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Below are five major returns that are expected at WWE Backlash:

#5. Tonga Loa could return and either help or betray Jacob Fatu

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tonga Loa was a member of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. He returned to WWE following a stint a decade ago as Camacho to unite with his brother Tama Tonga, Sikoa, and later Jacob Fatu.

Unfortunately, he suffered an injury during the Men's WarGames Match around half a year ago and hasn't been seen since. Fans are expecting him back soon, and Backlash could be where the talented performer makes his comeback.

Jacob Fatu will be defending the WWE United States Title against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Tonga Loa could either help the champion retain or assist Solo Sikoa betray The Samoan Werewolf after months of tension. Either way, a return feels likely.

Ad

#4. Kairi Sane & #3. Asuka, The Kabuki Warriors could be back any time

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Kabuki Warriors are a tag team comprised of Kairi Sane and Asuka. They are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and NXT Women's Champions. Asuka is also a multi-time World Champion across both RAW and SmackDown.

Unfortunately, both have been out due to injuries. Asuka disappeared nearly a year ago, while Kairi's absence has been significantly shorter, but still substantial. Thankfully, the duo is likely due back soon.

While most fans expect them to interact with IYO SKY in some way, the pair very well could appear at Backlash. A surprise return where they put The Judgment Day on notice and make it clear that they want the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles feels very possible. Who knows, they could even target Becky Lynch if The Man wins the Women's Intercontinental Championship too.

Ad

#2. Alexa Bliss will be at SmackDown, which makes a Backlash return probable

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alexa Bliss is a future WWE Hall of Famer. Not only is The Goddess a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion with a few different partners, but she has won the RAW Women's Title and SmackDown Women's Championship in the past.

The Goddess has been absent for many weeks now, but reports indicate she will be in town for SmackDown tonight in Ohio. While WWE fans were quick to assume that means she appears on the blue brand, that might not happen.

Ad

Instead, it is more likely that she'll be backstage to prepare for a return tomorrow at Backlash. The PLE would be the perfect place to start building towards an alliance with The Wyatt Sicks.

#1. Goldberg is rumored to be back in WWE soon

Goldberg is an icon of pro wrestling. He had an epic run in WCW where he had a memorable undefeated streak and won the World Title. He then had two runs in WWE and won World Championships each time. His success is incomparable to most other performers.

Ad

Da Man is set to have his retirement match in WWE sometime this year. That news was revealed in 2024, but there hasn't been much follow-up as to when it may take place.

Given that Goldberg also had a confrontation with Gunther last year stands to reason that the former WCW Champion might show up at Backlash. He could either cost The Ring General a win against Pat McAfee or prevent a post-match assault. This then sets up Gunther vs. Goldberg in the Hall of Famer's last-ever bout. Perhaps it could take place at SummerSlam?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More