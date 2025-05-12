5 major returns that could happen on WWE RAW

This week's edition of WWE RAW is shaping up to be an eventful show. Tonight's episode of the red brand will air live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ad

CM Punk is scheduled to cut a promo tonight, and Rhea Ripley will be teaming up with IYO SKY to battle Roxanne Perez and Giulia in a tag team match. Several major stars could potentially return during tonight's show.

Listed below are five major returns that could happen on RAW tonight.

#5. Asuka could finally return on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Asuka has been absent from WWE television for over a year. The last time the veteran competed was at Backlash 2024 in France. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at the PLE last year.

Ad

Trending

The Empress of Tomorrow could finally return to action during tonight's edition of RAW. Her Damage CTRL stablemate, Dakota Kai, was released by the company earlier this month. Asuka might return on RAW as a singles star and chase after IYO SKY's Women's World Championship.

#4. Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane hasn't competed in a match in 2025 so far. The last time the Damage CTRL star was seen on television, she was the victim of a backstage attack by Pure Fusion Collective in December 2024.

Ad

The former NXT Women's Champion recently showed off her physique and appears to be ready to return to the ring. The Pirate Princess may return during tonight's edition of RAW and potentially call out Zoey Stark, as she is the only remaining member of Pure Fusion Collective that is still on the roster.

#3. Bronson Reed

WWE Survivor Series: War Games - Source: Getty

Bronson Reed decided to join Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline last year and competed alongside the faction in the Men's WarGames match. The former North American Champion went for a Tsunami Splash off the top of the cage during the match, and it led to a major injury.

Ad

Reed may be ready to return to action soon and could show up during tonight's episode of RAW to make his intentions clear. The 36-year-old could have his sights set on capturing a major title, and may decide to target World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso upon his return.

#2. Goldberg

Goldberg will be competing in his retirement match this year, but the date of the bout remains unknown. There was a recent report that suggested that the match would likely happen in 2025, and his opponent is rumored to be Gunther.

Ad

The Hall of Famer and Gunther had a confrontation last year at WWE Bad Blood that was broken up by security. Goldberg could return tonight on RAW to call out Gunther for his retirement match, and the two stars would go on to battle at a PLE later this year.

#1. Ilja Dragunov

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Ilja Dragunov suffered a torn ACL at a WWE Live Event in September 2024. The injury occurred during a match against Gunther, and The Ring General mocked Dragunov following the injury.

The Mad Dragon could return on tonight's edition of WWE RAW and make it known that he is out for revenge on Gunther. The former World Heavyweight Champion defeated Pat McAfee this past Saturday night at Backlash and needs a new rivalry on the red brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More