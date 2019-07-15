5 Major signs that Sting may return to face The Undertaker later this year

The pieces are all falling in place for this match

Once upon a time, this would be a match made in heaven, or indeed, in the deepest, darkest pits of hell, if you consider their dark gimmicks. However, after the debacle that was The Undertaker vs. Goldberg at Super ShowDown, I have doubts that this will be a 5-star instant classic.

And yet, I think that Sting will come out of retirement to face the Undertaker in Saudi Arabia. I shall even substantiate my statement with 5 points that I do hope will help you see exactly what I mean.

I am personally divided about whether or not I'd personally like to see this match actually take place or not. But this is a speculative article and not an analytical one, which means that I'll leave the analysis for yet another feature.

Here are 5 things that substantiate the fact that Sting may just return.

#5 Crow sounds during The Undertaker's theme song

HERE'S THE END OF THE OPENING #EXTREMERULES VIDEO



UNDERTAKER'S EYES ROLLING. STING'S CROW. BOTH THERE. NEXT TO EACH OTHER. WWE ARE ACTUALLY GOING TO DO IT.



SUMMERSLAM? pic.twitter.com/WzNXRjrE5T — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 14, 2019

I am sure that I'm not the only person who noticed this. When The Undertaker came out to compete at WWE Extreme Rules, his theme song had crow sounds. We all know that Sting played the character of 'the crow' during his stint in WCW, around 1997.

Honestly, if you were to check out the Extreme Rules promo package as well, I'm certain you saw the visual that has been linked above. I know that a lot of you may believe that this is not a match worth doing after Undertaker vs. Goldberg, but Sting has always been a much better wrestler than Bill Goldberg ever was.

By having the teaser between Undertaker and Sting play out, with the internet running wild, I'm certain that WWE is sowing the seeds for the big match. The hype is real.

