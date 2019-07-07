WWE Rumors: Update on whether The Undertaker vs. Sting will happen

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 679 // 07 Jul 2019, 16:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Many fans have wanted to see The Undertaker vs. Sting for decades

What's the story?

WWE has been teasing a dream match between The Undertaker and Sting on its social media platforms over the last two days.

According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, the posts are simply “website people doing website people stuff” and Sting is not returning to in-ring competition.

In case you didn't know…

Throughout the Monday Night Wars in the 1990s, The Undertaker stayed loyal to WWE and Sting stayed loyal to WCW, meaning that two of the most captivating personalities in wrestling history never had the chance to meet in their prime.

As the years went on, there was often speculation that they would finally cross paths in a WWE ring, especially after the WCW icon debuted at Survivor Series in November 2014.

However, as it turned out, WWE decided to book the two veterans in separate matches at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, with Sting losing to Triple H and The Undertaker defeating Bray Wyatt.

Later that year, “The Vigilante” suffered a neck injury in a match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions and he retired the following year during his Hall of Fame induction.

Due to Sting’s retirement, wrestling fans had given up hope of seeing the 60-year-old face The Undertaker, 54, so it has come as a surprise to see WWE building interest in a match between the two men.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said there are no plans for Sting to receive clearance for an in-ring comeback and WWE is not looking to book a match between him and The Undertaker.

Advertisement

“The website people are just doing website people stuff. There’s nothing in that direction. I know people are going, ‘Are they going to do it [have a match]?’ but Sting’s done. The belief among everyone there is that Sting cannot get cleared, nor is he going to attempt to get cleared, nor do they want him to get cleared.”

What's next?

WWE’s latest video regarding The Undertaker and Sting was accompanied by a caption which simply said “TOMORROW. #WWEReimagined”, so expect to find out more details about these cryptic tweets on Sunday.