5 Major surprises that could happen next month

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 2.88K // 30 Oct 2018, 18:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could The Kingslayer form a brand new faction on RAW?

October will be remembered as the month that gave us the first ever all women's pay-per-view event entitled Evolution. It will also be remembered as the month that Roman Reigns declared to the world that he has been battling cancer. It was a month of soaring highs and extreme lows. And it's now come to an end, at long last.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

What surprises could the month of November have in store for fans? I will list five surprises in this very article. Let me know your thoughts and opinion in the comments.

Do you think things will pick up for WWE next month as we approach closer to Survivor Series? Will the ratings also pick up as the brand vs. brand action and excitement begins?

I certainly do think this could be the case!

#5 Drew McIntyre becomes the next Universal Champion

Could we see a surprise addition to the big match at Crown Jewel?

It is almost a certainty that Drew McIntyre is destined to become a Universal Champion, sooner than later. What if he becomes Champion at Crown Jewel itself? He could be introduced into the match as a last minute entrant by Acting GM Baron Corbin and go on to defeat the two other men in the fray to pick up the ultimate prize!

This would certainly shake things up on RAW and get a lot more people invested in the proceedings for sure. McIntyre is certainly a beast between the ropes, he has a great look and can command the audience with his fiery intensity when he cuts a promo. He is certainly a worthy contender for being Universal Champion in due time.

WWE may pull off this swerve to get ratings back to the product. I wouldn't mind this development, really.

1 / 5 NEXT