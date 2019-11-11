5 Major things that will happen if Seth Rollins turns heel

Seth Rollins lost his Universal Championship to The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel 2019. The title change had to happen due to the backlash that WWE received after the Hell in a Cell PPV last month. While this made The Fiend the top star in the company, it raised questions among fans regarding Seth Rollins' future.

During the build-up to Survivor Series, WWE has been teasing a heel turn for Rollins, which has intrigued the fans. Triple H had come over to invade RAW with his NXT crew and offered Rollins to join forces with the Black and Gold Brand. However, he has stayed loyal to his brand so far, which may just be a ruse before he changes character.

Turning him heel now would be a great choice as he doesn't have any momentum as a face, and fans have not been reacting positively to him. Since he's the captain of the RAW men's team for Survivor Series, he may very well side with NXT during the PPV and give them an upper hand.

Anyways if he does turn heel, there are major implications to it. In this article, we will go through five things that will happen if Seth Rollins turns heel.

#5 He will be back in contention for the WWE Championship

Once he turns heel, there is no doubt that he will be the top heel of the brand. Though there are a few others like Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles, Rollins will be the undisputed number one. And that means that he could be involved in the WWE Championship title picture at some point. It may not be immediate, but it will happen eventually.

However, there is one negative aspect to it as fans wouldn't want yet another feud between Rollins and Brock Lesnar. They've seen enough of that, and so it would be much better if Lesnar loses the title to someone else.

In that scenario, Rollins can challenge the babyface who does take the title of Lesnar. It has been a long time since he held the title, and he hasn't competed for it since mid-2016. Whether he wins the title or not remains a question, but there are no doubts regarding him competing for the WWE Championship.

