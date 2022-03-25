5 major WWE debuts and returns that can happen on the RAW after WrestleMania 38

The RAW after WrestleMania is one of WWE's most important television episodes. It is essentially a reset for the company, following the biggest event of the year. The past decade has seen an increase in significance for this show.

Debuts, returns, and surprises are expected after The Show of Shows, as WWE will attempt to foster excitement through its passionate fanbase in attendance. And after two years of crowdless post-'Mania RAWs, this year's episode feels even more significant than usual.

The April 4th edition of the red brand could see some major debuts and returns, with WWE already confirming one of them. Veer Mahaan will finally appear on RAW in Dallas, but who will join him?

Let's look at five possible debuts and returns that can happen immediately following WrestleMania 38.

#5 Asuka has been missed by WWE fans

The Empress of Tomorrow could return soon.

There have been various reports on Asuka's WWE status, with plans being discussed for her much-awaited return from injury. The Empress of Tomorrow has not appeared since the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last July.

There were hopes that she would return in the spring, which remains a possibility. An appearance on the RAW after WrestleMania 38 guarantees a considerable pop for Asuka on her return.

Her presence would be welcome on the show, especially as a viable challenger for either women's champion after The Show of Shows. Asuka is one of WWE's most talented stars, and she will look to remind everybody of that fact very soon.

#4 LA Knight is ready to move to the main roster

We can expect a few prominent NXT stars to debut on the RAW after WrestleMania. Out of the biggest names on the brand, LA Knight is possibly the one best suited for RAW and SmackDown.

The former Million Dollar Champion is insanely charismatic and has the look of a star, which may help his chances to succeed. Knight will face Gunther at NXT Stand & Deliver, taking place on the morning before Night One of 'Mania.

He can cut a solid introductory promo before the post-WrestleMania crowd. Moreover, LA Knight offers some depth to WWE's upper mid-card, irrespective of whichever brand he ends up wrestling on.

#3 Bobby Lashley may show up on RAW if he isn't cleared for WrestleMania

There are plans for Lashley if he is cleared for 'Mania.

WWE is reportedly planning a match between Bobby Lashley and Omos at WrestleMania. This is, of course, only if The All Mighty is cleared to compete by then. There haven't been any reports suggesting it, which leaves things in the open.

If Lashley has not fully recovered from his shoulder injury by next weekend, the RAW after 'Mania might be where he eventually shows up. The former WWE Champion will not need to wrestle on the show.

He can begin a feud with somebody else, potentially the winner of the world title unification clash between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. After all, Bobby Lashley did not even compete in the match where he lost his WWE Championship last month.

#2 Bron Breakker might officially be called up from NXT

Bron Breakker has already wrestled on RAW, teaming with Tommaso Ciampa against The Dirty Dawgs. However, that was a one-time deal. He is now focused on regaining his NXT Championship from Dolph Ziggler.

The main event of NXT Stand & Deliver pits Breakker against The Show-off in a match that could telegraph WWE's plans for the second-generation star. If he loses to Ziggler, it essentially confirms a permanent move to the main roster that same weekend.

Bron Breakker has all the attributes needed to be a main eventer in WWE. This could help fast-track him to success, much like a certain Beast Incarnate who debuted on the RAW after WrestleMania 20 years ago.

#1 Bayley would receive a grand post-WrestleMania reaction

WWE fans have missed Bayley ever since she suffered an ACL injury last July ahead of the return of live crowds. The timing was cruel, but the moment she comes back will be worth it.

The Role Model's return will be imminent once WrestleMania concludes, with reports stating she is set to come back after the event. The Monday after 'Mania is the best possible time, as a passionate fanbase can then give Bayley the reaction of a lifetime.

Whether she returns as a heel or a babyface, expect the former women's champion to be one of the most popular stars on the RAW after WrestleMania. It's the least Bayley deserves after missing out on a match at The Show of Shows last year as well.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for the RAW after WrestleMania 38? Yes No 24 votes so far