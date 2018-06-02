5 major WWE opponents Brock Lesnar still hasn't faced

Despite dominating WWE for a decade, Brock Lesnar hasn't quite beaten every big name in the company.

If you combine his two different stints with the company, reigning Universal Champion Brock Lesnar boasts a little more than a decade's worth of experience competing in the WWE ring.

During that time, he's shared epic battles with legends of the squared circle like The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, John Cena and Triple H. More recently, he's also come up against many of the younger generation talents, including talented NXT graduates such as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe.

In fact, almost all of the big name WWE stars of the last 15 years have shared a ring with the Beast Incarnate at some point or other, most of them (with the exception of Goldberg) quickly falling prey to a slew of German Suplexes before being mercilessly put away for the three count with an F-5.

However, there are a small handful of major wrestlers in the company whose paths Lesnar is yet to officially cross. Even though in many cases, there have been plenty of opportunities for Vince McMahon to serve them up to his franchise player, these five guys still haven't met him in one-on-one singles competition.

#5 Finn Balor

2017 WWE SummerSlam

According to some backstage reports, Finn Balor was originally due to step into the ring with Brock Lesnar earlier this year at the Royal Rumble. WWE subsquently canceled their planned Universal Championship bout, however, over apparent fears that he wasn't popular enough with the crowd.

With The Demon King still a part of Monday Night Raw, there's an outside chance we could see this match pairing become a reality before the end of 2018. After all, The Beast Incarnate is fast running out of potential challengers to his throne, having already ploughed through most of the WWE roster since winning the title at WrestleMania 33.

If they do get the chance to square off, the resulting match ought to be a special one. Although he is a powerful muscle monster himself, Lesnar almost always produces his best-ring work opposite a comparatively small opponent. Consider, for example, his brilliant 'Champion Versus Champion' match against AJ Styles in the main event of last year's Survivor Series.