5 Major surprises we could see in WWE this November - Brock Lesnar returns, Major heel turn, Replacement for Adam Pearce announced

A new era of WWE programming has begun now that the RAW and SmackDown rosters are firmly in place. The company now has the mammoth task of making both shows feel interesting and fun to watch.

November could be the time for many a surprise. In this article, we shall list down 5 such surprises for your viewing pleasure. If you think you can add to the list, please feel free to do so in the comments below.

Let's see if we end up doing a better job than the WWE creative team does. Without further ado, here is the official Sportskeeda Wrestling article:

#5 Brock Lesnar returns to WWE and destroys Adam Pearce

A million dollars would buckle the wealthiest man. That said, we know that Brock Lesnar is no ordinary man. Sometimes, one wonders if he's even human! What is a well-known fact is that nobody picks a fight with Brock Lesnar and comes out fine.

When you tangle with a Beast, you feel the pain. Brock Lesnar will come to WWE breathing fire and brimstone sometime soon and anyone in his path will feel the wrath.

This could be a great way to send Adam Pearce into the sunset for a while. He has been the babyface authority figure in WWE for a long time now, and it may be time for a change of guard (more on this later).

So Brock Lesnar could return as soon as November after paying his fine because nobody messes with the former WWE Universal Champion and gets away scot-free.

This allows Adam Pearce to return close to WrestleMania with a brand new star. He could introduce a new NXT talent or even someone like Gable Steveson to the main roster. This hungry new star could potentially take Lesnar down at WrestleMania.

