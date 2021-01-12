5 Male Superstars who were eliminated by women in the Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble is quite possibly the most exciting match in all of sports entertainment. The bout usually lasts more than an hour and is an absolutely chaotic affair from beginning to end. The Royal Rumble event is more than three decades old and has given the WWE Universe some of the greatest moments in the company's history.

In 2018, WWE added a Women's Royal Rumble match to the card, as a part of the Women's Revolution. The match was won by Asuka, who went on to compete for the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 34. Ever since then, WWE has been presenting two Royal Rumble matches every year at the namesake event.

Here's Nia Jax talking about her Men's Royal Rumble appearance:

“I didn’t know about that till the show started. We were preparing for the Women’s Royal Rumble and we were rehearsing in the ring and whatnot when someone said Johnny Ace needs to talk to you and I couldn’t find Johnny, and then someone said Vince needs to talk to you, and I couldn’t find Vince. It was a crazy day, right? And I was wondering, ‘Gosh, what did I do? I must be in trouble?’ Okay so let me just keep going and rehearsing.’ The doors are opening, the show’s started, we are all getting ready. Then finally Johnny Ace finds me, and he was like, ‘Nia, you know you’re in the men’s Rumble right?’ I said, ‘What? No, you’re kidding right?’ He’s like, ‘No you’re in the Men’s Rumble.’”

For years on end though, we saw women enter the Men's Royal Rumble and have impressive showings in the match. In the following list, we will take a look at five male WWE Superstars, who were thrown out of the Royal Rumble match by female Superstars.

#5 Chyna eliminates Mark Henry in the 1999 Royal Rumble match

Chyna

Mere days before the 1999 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a Corporation vs. DX mini-Rumble on an episode of RAW, with the winner bagging the No. 30 spot in the annual free-for-all. In the end, it was Chyna who came out victorious and thus became the very first woman to enter the Royal Rumble match. At the event, Chyna came out to the ring and immediately targeted Mark Henry. She proceeded to make quick work of Henry and hit several forearm shots to the behemoth.

Chyna didn't even last a minute in the Royal Rumble

Chyna then threw Henry over the top rope, to a huge reaction from the WWE Universe. She didn't manage to do much in the match though, as she was thrown out of the ring by Stone Cold Steve Austin, with the help of a Clothesline.

Proof that one woman can change an entire industry for the better. Many women have gone down the path, but it was Chyna that blazed the trail for them to go down! #WWE #Chyna #WWEDiva #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xFTVf1kdNg — CHYNA FANS UNITE (@aliving_wonder) January 12, 2021

Chyna lasted 35 seconds in the match, and those few moments were enough for her to eliminate the biggest athlete in the Royal Rumble. Although this was the very first time a woman entered the Royal Rumble match, it certainly wasn't going to be the last.