In WWE, and indeed all professional wrestling, one of the goals of any Superstar is to go down in the history books and having a stellar win/loss record is one of the best ways to get into the history books in the first place.

We've already looked at WWE's main roster for 2021 so far, with Roman Reigns topping the men's division in terms of win percentages and Alexa Bliss beating out all of RAW and SmackDown's other women so far this year. You can see the top five list for the men's main roster here, and the same for the main roster women here.

But what if we turned our attention towards the Superstars of NXT and in particular, the men's division? Who are the five men in the black and gold brand with the best win rate in WWE?

Let's find out the 5 male WWE NXT Superstars with the best win percentages (We're only counting Superstars on NXT and not NXT UK and those who have wrestled in five or more matches.)

#5. Current WWE RAW and former NXT Superstar Mansoor - 100%

Mansoor is the only Superstar in WWE to have a win record that gets him in the top five of both the NXT and the RAW and SmackDown/main roster lists, which makes him fairly impressive in my opinion.

On top of winning nine of the twelve matches he's competed in across Monday Night RAW, Mansoor was unbeaten in NXT, competing in seven matches and winning every single one of them.

And that's just the matches this year. If you look back at 2020 and beyond, you'll see that Mansoor actually went on an incredible and extremely under the radar 49 match unbeaten run from September 20th, 2019 until his RAW debut.

Often in these lists, names crop up that you wouldn't have been expecting, and Mansoor holding the best record in NXT for 2021 so far is certainly one of those instances. Plus, now that he's on the main roster it seems that his perfect 100% record is going to remain for the rest of the year.

