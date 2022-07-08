On the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Max Dupri finally revealed his first two clients. Mace and Mansoor are the inaugural members of Maximum Male Models, a stable that Dupri hopes will take over World Wrestling Entertainment.

Prior to their debut within the faction, Mace and Mansoor have been floundering. Mace was part of the RETRIBUTION until the group disbanded. He was then in a team with T-BAR until he was drafted to SmackDown last year.

Meanwhile, Mansoor was primarily used for shows in Saudi Arabia before having a solid run on 205 Live. Upon being called up to RAW and SmackDown, he's dabbled in tag teams with Cesaro and Mustafa Ali but has been mostly directionless for 2022.

Now, as part of Maximum Male Models, their careers may have a resurgence. Are they alone in that resurgence? Will other floundering superstars be recruited and rechristianed by Dupri? Who would be the best fit for the group?

Below are 5 Male WWE Superstars who could join Mace and Mansoor in Maximum Male Models.

#5. Ricochet needs something new in WWE

SmackDown's Ricochet

Ricochet began his professional wrestling career in 2003. He rose through the ranks of the independent scene and then got success internationally. He was especially successful in Japan.

The talented superstar signed a contract with WWE in January 2018. He had immediate success on NXT and defeated Adam Cole and won the North American Championship. On the main roster, he's held both the United States Championship and, most recently, won the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

While Ricochet is the only star in WWE to hold all three mid-card championships, he still often finds himself lost in the shuffle. At this point, he will likely need to do something different to catapult himself to the next level. A heel turn could be a great way to elevate him. The athletic superstar is handsome enough and in good enough shape to fit in with the modeling faction. His only weakness is that he is not good on the microphone, but Max Dupri would eliminate that issue.

#4. Jinder Mahal is a fitness fanatic

Jinder Mahal has had an up-and-down career, but it is ultimately one of success. Mahal grew up in professional wrestling with his uncle, Gama Singh, who was a major star in Stampede Wrestling. Mahal made his in-ring debut near the end of 2004.

In 2010, the Punjabi superstar signed with WWE. His first run with the company saw mixed success, but he ultimately failed to climb up the card before being released in 2014. In 2016 he re-signed with the company and he eventually saw championship wins. Mahal has held the 24/7 Championship twice, the United States Championship, and the WWE Championship.

Mahal is currently involved in a low-card story with The Skyscraping Shanky. As fun as it may be, he has mostly been on the undercard if featured at all thus far in 2022. Joining Maximum Male Models could skyrocket him back towards championship contention. With his incredible physique and world championship experience, both he and the faction would benefit.

#3. Trick Williams & #2. Carmelo Hayes, two NXT standouts may fit in with the group

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

Carmelo Hayes began his professional wrestling career in 2015. He primarily wrestled on the independent scene until he was hired by WWE in 2021. From there, he joined the Performance Center.

Hayes saw immediate success on the NXT brand. Upon joining, he defeated Odyssey Jones and won the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament. He'd go on to hold the North American Championship twice. Along the way, a new up-and-coming star appeared by his side. Trick Williams is still relatively new to the wrestling industry, but he's already shown great progress.

Both Williams and Hayes have a ton of personality and charisma and have great physiques. They may bring a different attitude to Maximum Male Models, but they look the part without a doubt.

#1. Robert Roode is in incredible shape

Robert Roode has been wrestling professionally for over twenty years. The Canadian superstar first gained notoriety competing for TNA Wrestling throughout the 2000's and 2010's.

The experienced Roode was finally signed by World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016. He first reported to the NXT brand where he captured the NXT Championship. He was later called up to SmackDown. On the main roster, he's held the United States Championship, the 24/7 Championship, and tag team gold.

In terms of being a quality talent, few wrestlers in WWE are as underrated as Robert Roode. While he is one of the older stars on the roster, he still has a lot to offer and is in incredible shape. Adding an experienced veteran to the faction will help the younger stars gain experience while also making the group even better.

Will any other superstars be joining Mace and Mansoor in Max Dupri's Maximum Male Models? For now, that remains to be seen. If the group does grow, it may become a legitimate threat to the locker room.

Speaking of Maximum Male Models, click here for possible female additions to the faction.

