Maximum Male Models officially made their debut on WWE SmackDown last week. Max Dupri introduced his first two clients, Mace and Mansoor. The two stars had been aligned with him even before their television debut. While Mace and Mansoor did not compete on the show, they did walk down the ramp, which served as a makeshift runway.

The WWE Universe has been speculating for weeks about who the members of the group could be. While the name Maximum Male Models indicates that the group will only consist only of men, that may not necessarily be the case. The Way, Judgment Day, Sanity, and Legado del Fantasma have shown fans that the company doesn't mind including stars of different genders in a stable.

If Max Dupri does add a female client to the group, who would be a good fit? There are many potential stars who fit the bill. This includes stars from WWE RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT with varying levels of experience and accomplishments.

Below are 5 WWE women who could be recruited by Maximum Male Models.

#5 Mandy Rose could return to the main roster

Mandy Rose was first seen on WWE programming as part of Tough Enough. She became a regular on NXT television in 2016 before joining the main roster in 2017. Rose was successful on the main roster but failed to capture a championship.

In 2021, she returned to NXT where she is the current reigning Women's Champion. She also leads Toxic Attraction, a faction featuring herself, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne.

Much of Mandy Rose's gimmick is centered around her appearance. While she's incredibly talented, her looks often overshadow her abilities. Her personality and appearance would fit in perfectly with a group featuring models. Mandy is also a quality heel that fans are familiar with, so she'd help the group.

While Mandy is currently the NXT Women's Champion, she does have a title defense coming up against Roxanne Perez. If she were to lose the bout, it could lead to her returning to the main roster.

#4 Zelina Vega could make her comeback by joining Maximum Male Models

Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega joined WWE in 2017 after extensive time spent at TNA Wrestling and on the independent scene. She immediately took up a managerial role on NXT and later on the main roster.

The Queen was primarily used as a manager until 2020. She was released at the end of the year but returned months later in 2021. Upon her return, she was a full-time competitor. Vega won the Queen's Crown Tournament and captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship thus far in her World Wrestling Entertainment career.

Zelina Vega has been away due to injury, and her potential return has fans excited. Nobody is quite sure when she will return to action, but there are rumors stating that she will receive a push once she's back in action. Vega could well be the lead female of Maximum Male Models. She certainly has the confidence to pull the role off well.

#3 Tiffany Stratton fits the role

Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton is by far the least experienced superstar on this list. The 23-year-old NXT star made her in-ring debut in November 2021. While she's only been competing for a short period of time, she has shown a lot of promise.

Stratton also fits the mold for the faction. From a character perspective, she is a rich daddy's girl who is obsessed with herself. Her ego would fit Maximum Male Models perfectly. From a physical standpoint, Tiffany was previously a gymnast and is in tremendous shape.

#2 Sonya Deville is at odds with Adam Pearce

Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville was initially signed to World Wrestling Entertainment after being part of Tough Enough. In 2016, she made her debut on the NXT brand. In 2017, The Jersey Devil joined the main roster alongside Mandy Rose. While Deville is yet to win a championship, she has been part of major moments. She's competed at WrestleMania and has been an on-air official.

Deville was relieved of her duties by WWE management earlier this year. While she was on the staff, she worked directly with Adam Pearce. The two ended up disagreeing often prior to her removal from the position. Things have only become more tense between the two since she became an active superstar again.

Max Dupri already appears to have a contentious relationship with Pearce. The two have engaged in several verbal spats backstage. Dupri also revealed that it was Deville who signed him to SmackDown prior to her demotion. With both Deville and Dupri not being fond of Pearce, the two uniting would make perfect sense.

#1 Carmella already calls herself The Most Beautiful Woman In All Of WWE

Carmella made her on-screen debut on NXT in 2014. Two years later, she was called up to the main roster on SmackDown Live. She's spent the majority of her career on the blue brand, where she won the SmackDown Women's Championship. She's currently a member of Monday Night RAW.

Of all the female superstars who could potentially join Maximum Male Models, Carmella may make the most sense. She calls herself The Most Beautiful Woman In All Of WWE. She's obviously a beautiful woman who is in incredible shape, but she's also an egomaniac.

Considering her egotistical personality, she'd fit the mold perfectly for a stable built around model stereotypes. With all of the time she's spent on the main roster, Carmella will also bring familiarity to the group for fans. All eyes would be on the faction if the former SmackDown Women's Champion was included.

The Maximum Male Models faction is just getting off the ground on SmackDown. Still, the stable has a lot of potential and will likely grow. Whether it's Sonya Deville, Tiffany Stratton, or anyone else listed, if they were to join Max Dupri, they'd make an impact.

