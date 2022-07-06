4 ways Sonya Deville could become a WWE official again

Former WWE official Sonya Deville helped run both RAW and SmackDown alongside Adam Pearce. They appeared on camera together often throughout 2021 and 2022.

Deville was stripped of her duties by WWE management following WrestleMania 38. Prior to that, many questioned her leadership. Some believed she abused her powers for personal gain. Given how she treated the likes of Naomi and Bianca Belair, it would be challenging to argue the point.

While speaking to Sportskeeda earlier in the year, Deville revealed that she may end up back in a position of authority. She's also filed a formal complaint against her former fellow official.

Could The Pridefighter be on her way back to an authoritative role? How could she return to power?

Below are four ways Sonya Deville could become a WWE official again.

#4. Sonya Deville could be appointed by FOX or USA directly

While it isn't clear who exactly relieved Sonya Deville off her duties, she at least knows it came from within the company. It may be difficult to try to coerce the same management who previously relieved her of her duties to now give her the role back.

To combat the decision, Sonya could go to those who broadcast WWE but aren't involved with the decision to fire her. Namely, she could speak to those at USA Network and FOX. These stations are the homes of RAW and SmackDown.

It has potentially been established that representatives from the stations influence the WWE Draft. Behind the scenes, they seemingly do push the company in certain directions as well as on-screen.

It stands to reason that they may have power over authority figures as well. Both shows may want a talented and intelligent woman to be the head of the brand they showcase. This could bring Deville back into the role.

Of course, this would all have to be in storyline.

#3. She could suck up to management

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon

When in doubt, suck up to the boss. Sonya Deville's role in WWE may have given her powers, but she was far from the top of the food chain. She wasn't on the board of directors or part of the McMahon family.

If The Pridefighter can get in the good graces of those above the role of WWE official, she may be reinstated. The question then becomes how does she do it? Theory's career has skyrocketed since Mr. McMahon took him under his wing. If Sonya can have Vince McMahon do the same, it may work.

An even better approach may be for her to suck up to Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie can relate to being a general manager along with being a female authority figure. While it may not work out, it can't hurt to try.

#2. Sonya could threaten legal action against WWE

Another route for Sonya Deville to return to power as a WWE official is with legal action. She could claim wrongful termination. She could also point to Adam Pearce putting Deville in a two-on-one handicap match against Lacey Evans and Raquel Rodriguez on the June 24 edition of SmackDown as proof of another official doing what she was accused of.

While this route could potentially lead Deville back to power, there's a chance her own history will stand in the way of anybody taking it seriously. Frankly, she hasn't done herself any favors. Deville recently slapped Pearce and regularly tormented him on television.

A few instances of her exploiting her powers include Sonya Deville trying to insert herself into the RAW Women's Championship picture by tricking Bianca Belair. Also, she also used her powers to hold down Naomi. Deville has a history of putting superstars in unfair positions.

While she's guilty of doing it more egregiously than Pearce ever did, that may surprisingly be what saves her. With him abusing her power a few weeks ago, she could note that she was relieved of her duties for the same thing.

#1. She could challenge Adam Pearce for his spot

Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce

Perhaps the most entertaining route this storyline could take is for Sonya Deville to want to take Adam Pearce's spot. The duo worked well as a team, even though they often disagreed on how to go about their business. Over time, however, things changed.

Deville's ego soon got the best of her. Sonya's power corrupted her, and she used the authority given to her by WWE management for her own benefit. This abuse of power led to more issues with Pearce, and ultimately Sonya was relieved of her duties. While it may be because of her ego, her issues with Pearce didn't help matters.

Since then, the two have been at odds. For The Pridefighter, it may be sweet justice if she can not only regain her position but help Adam Pearce be removed from his. If both individuals choose a superstar or a team to represent them, they can have a bout.

The winning side maintains the role of a WWE official. The losing side will have no power. A compelling story could be showcased if this angle were to be utilized.

Will the former official have her powers reinstated? For now, that remains to be seen. If she does return to power, Sonya Deville will unquestionably use her position for one thing: to benefit herself.

