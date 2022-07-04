WWE SmackDown: 5 ways Adam Pearce could punish Sonya Deville for slapping him

Sonya Deville is a WWE Superstar who held the role of an official at one point. She had a lot of kayfabe power over the locker room, but it didn't last long.

In May, fellow official Adam Pearce revealed that Deville was stripped of her duties. From that moment forward, she returned to being a full-time competitor. While she still believes she will return to the role of authority in WWE, thus far, she has not.

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville have had a contentious relationship for some time. Before the latter was relieved of her duties, the two often disagreed about their approach to management. Despite those disagreements, they usually maintained a professional relationship.

However, things have heated up recently. Sonya has filed a formal complaint about Pearce and delivered a vicious slap to the official.

Striking an official of any kind is frowned upon in World Wrestling Entertainment. As a result, she will likely be reprimanded.

But how exactly will she be punished? Below are five ways Adam Pearce could punish Sonya Deville for slapping him.

#5. Sonya Deville could be fired

Adam Pearce could exercise his authority in several ways. Due to Sonya Deville's actions, something needs to prevent her from continuing this behavior.

Not only that but an example should be set for the other superstars in the locker room. The roster can't be allowed to see WWE management let this one slide and thus assume the behavior is acceptable.

The most extreme option is for Adam Pearce to fire Sonya Deville. It would be a kayfabe firing, but it'd be a bit much. While violence is frowned upon in a typical workplace, professional wrestling has proven to be different.

In a world where Stone Cold Steve Austin used to beat up his boss regularly, firing Deville might be excessive punishment. Still, it is a possible option.

#4. Adam Pearce could suspend her from WWE

Sonya Deville

A less severe option is for Adam Pearce to suspend Sonya Deville from WWE. While it isn't as severe as firing her, a suspension still accomplishes a few different goals.

First and foremost, Sonya being suspended sends her a message. It notes that the behavior is unacceptable. The suspension would also send a message to the rest of the locker room as superstars will learn that actions have consequences.

Another major benefit to a possible suspension is that Adam Pearce will receive some semblance of peace. His job with WWE is incredibly stressful. One less factor in that will help him to focus on the tasks at hand, regardless of whatever that may be.

#3. Sonya could be sent to WWE NXT

Toxic Attraction

Perhaps the best option isn't to fire Sonya Deville but instead to move her. After last week, Sonya may be unable to control her behavior on RAW and SmackDown, especially when interacting with Pearce.

While fans may perceive the move as a demotion, it could ultimately benefit Deville. Sonya's real-life best friend, Mandy Rose, moved from the main roster to WWE NXT. Since joining the brand, she has found great success as the women's champion and the leader of Toxic Attraction.

If Sonya were to move to the brand, she would likely join the trio. As a quartet, the already dominant faction would be truly unstoppable.

#2. She could be fined

An easy method of punishment for Sonya Deville's recent actions is to hit her in the wallet.

Handing down a fine to The Pride Fighter for her actions may change her attitude. But due to her role in the company, a minor penalty may not do the trick. Sonya would likely scoff at an inconsequential fine.

If the money she is expected to pay is significant, that may change her attitude towards the punishment. A massive amount could be what fixes her behavior.

A fine may also bruise Sonya Deville's ego. When Bianca Belair laid hands on the former official, she ensured The EST received a similar punishment. However, it seemed Pearce was in the champions' side and fined Belair just one dollar.

#1. Deville could be forced to wrestle Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey is one of the most successful MMA stars in history. She has also held both RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. Her success has brought her acclaim worldwide.

Her success in and out of the ring also brings a level of intimidation few can match. Her aura strikes fear within even the toughest of competitors. This could be what Adam Pearce chooses to use as a punishment for Deville.

She has made Pearce's life miserable even after being stripped of her power. If anybody can hand out an attitude-adjusting beating, it would be The Baddest Woman On The Planet. Plus, Sonya has faced her wrath before, so she would hate to battle her again.

How will this angle between Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville end? The plans for the story are a mystery for now. Regardless, you can be sure to expect more chaos on the road to WWE SummerSlam.

